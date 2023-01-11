South Alabama has a new gun problem. When considering an already alarming rate of gun-related homicide and assaults, stolen firearms and the proliferation of guns into the hands of violent and potentially violent subjects, a new problem isn’t something the region can afford.
Under federal law, possessing automatic firearms is all but forbidden for the average citizen. Those who want them can only legally obtain ones manufactured prior to 1986, and they must file appropriate documentation to transfer their ownership, which can be lengthy and cost tens of thousands of dollars. This generally means there is a very high bar to clear to get one’s hands on an automatic weapon in the U.S. However, thanks to a rather simple device, access to automatic firepower is a whole lot easier for those with no regard for the law.
Those who are intent on using guns to attack others and inflict injury now have a quick way to increase their fire rate to maximize damage. It only requires sliding a small pronged device into the back of a common pistol. When combined with extended magazines, this means shooters can spray as many as 30 to 50 bullets in a matter of seconds.
The use of “Glock switches,” “switches” or “trigger activators” to transform a semi-automatic handgun into a “machine gun” with automatic firing capability has been a growing trend in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began reporting switches were being mailed to the U.S. from international vendors. Since then, reports of people using 3D printers to manufacture them domestically have become common.
While there are federal charges applicable for possessing switches and attaching them to firearms, local law enforcement officials have found themselves limited in their capability to respond due to a lack of respective state laws. This gap in legislation is sparking a push by Mobile officials who are now urging lawmakers to act.
LOCAL ENFORCEMENT
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told Lagniappe switches began trickling into the city less than a year ago. A modified pistol was confiscated by police last summer. Since then, that trickle has begun to turn into a river, and officers have confiscated well over two dozen pistols with the devices attached.
Initially, switches were only being found on Glocks, which are one of the most common makes of handguns, Prine said. However, the devices have now been developed and engineered to manipulate other brands of guns, too.
Lawrence Battiste, Mobile’s director of public safety and former police chief, said the initial use of switches was sporadic, but they have become gradually more prevalent. He said the final two weeks of 2022 included two shooting incidents where switches were used.
In one of the city’s worst shooting incidents in years, a switch was used during the gang-related shooting at the New Year’s Eve festivities in downtown Mobile. That incident left one man dead, two suspects injured and seven bystanders shot as a gunman fired “indiscriminately” into crowded streets with an automatic-altered handgun.
Both Battiste and Prine said there is little appeal to a switch for responsible gun owners, those who carry for self-defense. The recoil from a pistol equipped with a switch makes it highly inaccurate even for trained firearm professionals. While the first bullet may hit where aimed, there is no way to gauge how many bullets have been fired or where they are going.
Battiste said this is even more extreme for criminals, who he said generally have little-to-no firearms training and will often attempt to shoot with one hand.
When attached, Battiste said, switches give a handgun the ability to fire 20 rounds per second, meaning a gun equipped with an extended 30-round magazine can be exhausted in less than two seconds.
Prine showed Lagniappe numerous 30- and 50-round extended magazines confiscated in a recent drug raid. These magazines can be added to pistols and used in combination with switches.
“If a person has a switch or they have altered the ability to fire a weapon, then they are intent on causing bodily harm,” Battiste said. “I can't think of one reason why anybody would want to have a weapon that fires 20 rounds a second.”
Prine said perception also plays a part in wanting switches and young men will go out of their way to obtain them for credibility.
Switches are even becoming more discrete and harder to recognize, which could lead to them being overlooked by the untrained eye.
Referencing a brochure published by ATF, Battiste showed how switches are normally easy to identify right away as they protrude prominently from the back of a pistol. However, now some switches can be installed to lay flush with the original gun design.
“If you’re not a firearms guy, you probably won’t even know that it’s there,” Battiste said.
END GOAL
The desired result of adding a state law that bans switches is to improve public safety by increasing law enforcement’s ability to hold individuals accountable through charges and incarceration. With the enhanced ability to make arrests for switches, police will theoretically have more ability to remove violent or potentially violent suspects from the street.
Battiste explained violence can create retaliatory effects that are magnified in specific social silos, such as gangs, and result in a phenomenon where the majority of violent crime is being committed by a small percentage of people.
According to Battiste, police know of between six and 10 different gangs operating in the city, consisting collectively of between 200 and 300 affiliated individuals.
“And that’s what we know of,” Battiste said. “So what you know can always be multiplied maybe once or twice.”
Still, Battiste noted only a fraction of those with gang connections actually perpetrate violent crime.
Other enforcement methods are also important to confront violent crime both preemptively and in response. This means each opportunity to make an arrest for a switch can go a long way in preventing future violent outbreaks.
Battiste said citizens can promote public safety simply by being diligent to secure their firearms, making a police report if their guns are stolen and providing the respective serial numbers. Without this information, he said, owners have little chance of getting their firearms back. It also helps law enforcement to identify and confiscate stolen guns.
When guns can be verified as stolen, it can lead to additional criminal charges and secured convictions, Battiste said. Possessing a stolen firearm is chargeable as second-degree receiving stolen property, which is a Class C felony.
Battiste said more than 80 percent of illegal and stolen firearms are connected with local burglaries and vehicle thefts, a trend that has been prominent and has sparked “Lock It Up” campaigns.
Calling 911 when witnessing possible criminal activity is also a crucial component. A problem in the lack of community reporting was recently highlighted when Mobile rolled out its gunshot detection network, ShotSpotter, in July 2022.
To the shock of local officials, only three 911 calls were made to report as many as 800 shooting events during the first three months the system was operating.
However, since then, Battiste said, data appears to suggest a shift in community support and attitudes toward shootings incidents. By the end of November, there were 10 calls to police to report shootings detected by ShotSpotter. When the year ended, Dec. 31, this number had improved to 119 for the month.
BANNING SWITCHES
As a result of the New Year’s Eve violence that rocked an otherwise celebratory atmosphere in Mobile’s downtown district, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Office, including his chief of staff, James Barber, is working with legislators to approve a ban on trigger activators like the one used by a suspect on NYE.
A trigger activator, as defined in the draft legislation, is “any device, part, component or combination of parts designed or intended to allow a semi-automatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger by any means.”
A violation of the proposed law would be a Class B felony, Barber, a former Mobile police chief, said in a phone interview. This would include the possession of the parts used to make a trigger activator, he said.
While it’s supposed to be illegal already to purchase the devices, those who use them can get them from fabricators who may be unaware of what’s being create, he said.
“They can send a design to a fabricator and the fabricator has no idea what they’re making,” Barber said.
Currently, Mobile police officers can confiscate a weapon with a trigger activator attached, but those same officers can’t make arrests related to possessing the device, Barber said.
“State officers can’t make arrests based on a federal crime,” he said. “If I see you have a Glock switch, I can confiscate the gun, but I can’t arrest you.”
In a statement Jan. 3, the Mobile City Council agreed to pass a resolution to ask state lawmakers to approve the trigger activator ban.
“We have every confidence in the Mobile Police Department and fully support efforts by the administration to go after known offenders and illegal weapons on our streets,” the statement read. “In the coming weeks, we look forward to passing a council resolution to send our legislative delegation supporting laws that would get trigger activators off our streets.”
Barber said the administration has also spoken with the Mobile County Commission concerning the ban.
While there will definitely be a push from local government to make Alabama the 12th state to ban trigger activators, as well as bump stocks, it’s unclear how successful such an effort will be when the legislative session begins in March.
Members of the legislative delegation entertained questions about the success of such efforts with a mix of enthusiasm and caution. Mobile Republican State Rep. Chris Pringle said he understands why the city would want to ban trigger activators.
“You can’t control a [9mm pistol] when it’s popping like that,” he said. “It’s extremely dangerous.”
However, he admitted to not knowing enough about the issue and said he would like to study it before the session starts.
Mobile Democratic State Rep. Sam Jones, a former Mobile mayor, said he supports the city’s efforts and will work to pass the legislation when it comes before the House.
“I think it’s something that has to be done,” he said.
Jones also criticized the state’s open carry law that took effect Jan. 1 for the potential to make the problem of gun violence worse in Mobile. However, the law would not have impacted the NYE incident.
BUMP STOCK BAN REVERSAL
One potential obstacle to any legislation on the issue is a recent decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse an ATF ban on bump stocks that had been in place since 2018 in response to the mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.
The majority of the full set of judges of the New Orleans-based appellate court reversed the ban, arguing, in part, since the rule was based on a long-standing ATF machine gun ban and a semi-automatic handgun with a bump stock attached can’t be considered a machine gun, it was unconstitutional.
“A plain reading of the statutory language, paired with close consideration of the mechanics of a semi-automatic firearm, reveals that a bump stock is excluded from the technical definition of ‘machine gun’ set forth in the Gun Control Act and National Firearms Act,” Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote in the majority decision.
The majority decision penned by Elrod also leans on the idea of “lenity,” which is designed to interpret an “ambiguous” law in a way that is most favorable to a criminal defendant.
In the decision, Elrod wrote, it is up to Congress, not the courts, to cure the ambiguity of the ban; therefore, lenity is applied.
In the dissent, Judge Stephen Higginson and two others argued the ban is not so ambiguous as to render it ineffective. In fact, the judges argued, legal definitions, dictionaries and other publications exist to help the court and the defendant decide what the ban means.
“So the majority rests on an unstated and unsupported leap: Ambiguous statutes are always grievously ambiguous,” Higginson wrote. “In effect, this means the rule of lenity would apply to decide any ambiguity in [plaintiffs’] favor.”
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is the first to reverse the ban. Other courts have upheld it and the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take the case previously. However, the latest reversal could force the high court’s hand in future sessions.
Until then, Republican State Rep. Matt Simpson of Daphne will be watching the case results to see how they impact any state legislation on the subject of trigger activators.
“I’ll have to see what the final legislation looks like,” Simpson said. “We’ll also have to make sure we do what the Supreme Court wants us to do.”
However, Simpson added, he’s all for making Mobile’s streets safer.
“That’s what courts do,” a frustrated Republican State Sen. Greg Albritton said in reference to the bump stock ban reversal. “If we ban machine guns and you can purchase a gun and a device that makes it like a machine gun, how can banning the device be unconstitutional?”
Albritton said state legislation to ban trigger activators is not a law that would result in taking guns away; it’s not controlling legally purchased guns in any way.
“It’s not taking guns away,” he said. “It’s controlling the guns you purchase.”
Albritton, who’s in favor of a trigger activator ban on the state level, called the effects of such devices “dramatic and dangerous.”
“We’ve got to look at this,” he said.
