Residents should leave guns at home during upcoming Mardi Gras events and parades, Mobile law enforcement officials advised earlier this week. They said those who choose to carry should do so mindfully.
Recent high-profile shootings and speculation over Alabama’s new permitless carry law have led to some questioning the safety of Mardi Gras, which kicks off tonight in Mobile with the Conde Cavaliers parade and a free Senior Bowl concert featuring rapper Nelly.
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch spoke to those concerns Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.
Asked if the agencies feared these circumstances would lead to more people carrying, Prine said he doesn’t foresee much of a change from any other year.
“I’m not overly concerned. Those who are going to carry weapons are going to carry weapons — criminals are going to carry weapons irrespective of what the law is,” he explained.
Prine and Burch both said they are more concerned that carrying firearms may put otherwise law-abiding citizens into problematic situations.
With many people drinking in downtown during Mardi Gras events, Prine said people should remember being intoxicated puts them at a greater risk of being involved in a fight.
“Altercations mixed with alcohol never turn out well,” he said. “They may end up in a situation where now they've deployed their weapon, and now they're looking at criminal charges.”
While people are critical of the suggestion, Prine said his advice has always been to leave guns at home during Mardi Gras.
Burch noted that it is illegal in Alabama to possess a gun when intoxicated. He acknowledged carrying a gun is someone’s right. However, he said people should only do so for self-defense and to protect family members. Even then, Burch said people should know the risks involved with having a weapon.
“Should something happen, and you choose to engage [a gun] with another person, chances are you're gonna probably be shot by law enforcement as well,” Burch said. “We don't know who the actors are. We just know there are two people shooting guns. And so, you put yourself at a lot of risk.”
Prine said Mardi Gras will have a massive police presence and that officers will be posted at every block.
“We're going to be very assertive in our approach to stopping criminal activity,” he said. “That means developing probable cause — a reasonable suspicion — to stop individuals that we believe are involved in criminal or various activity.”
Prine urged Mardi Gras attendees if they see something, say something to a nearby officer. He said they have a streamlined process in place to respond to reports and move uniformed law enforcement into the area.
In closing, Prine advised visitors to practice common sense.
“Don't completely rely on law enforcement for your protection,” Prine said. “Simply have a plan — stand in a place that's well-lit and stand in a place that's safe for you and your family.
