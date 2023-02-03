Paul and Paul Press Conference-2.jpg

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine (left) and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch

 By Chad Riley

Residents should leave guns at home during upcoming Mardi Gras events and parades, Mobile law enforcement officials advised earlier this week. They said those who choose to carry should do so mindfully.

Recent high-profile shootings and speculation over Alabama’s new permitless carry law have led to some questioning the safety of Mardi Gras, which kicks off tonight in Mobile with the Conde Cavaliers parade and a free Senior Bowl concert featuring rapper Nelly. 

Nelly Mardi Gras Park Concert
Dan Anderson

The Order of Polka Dots parade through Mobile during Mardi Gras 2018. 

