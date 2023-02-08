Music today would sound a lot different without James Reese Europe. The Mobile native and World War I veteran was a musical polymath who opened the world’s songbook to the African American experience and charted a course for others to continue.
From New York’s low-brow cabarets to Carnegie Hall’s sacred stage to the war-wrecked fields of France and back again, Europe dedicated his life to telling what he described as “the sufferings and emotions of an oppressed people” in every note he played, believing “the world’s greatest symphonies” could come “out of our folk songs and melodies.”
“You will hear such a heavenly melange of emotional harmonious moans and weird crosher [sic] rising and falling through the diapason of harmony, that the very gates of Heaven will swing ajar to let strains of celestial music in,” he said in an unpublished memoir written by his friend Noble Sissle. “And it will be of so original a nature that no other nationality of musicians, if they practiced till Doomsday, will be able to successfully reproduce the rhythm and expression, because it will come from the soul of those in whose blood there runs the chord of response.”
Sissle remembered Europe as a “most extraordinary and unconventional personage” who “startled the great New York critics at Carnegie Hall” in 1912 when he came onstage with an orchestra including 20 pianos, 60 guitars, 14 cellos and 20 basses. He also helped write the music that set the slow step of the foxtrot and introduced jazz to the Old World when he led the 369th Infantry Band — better known as “The Harlem Hellfighters” — while fighting in France.
His career was soaring to new heights of popularity when he was fatally stabbed by a disgruntled drummer backstage at a concert in 1919. Though he died at age 38, Europe left a legacy that can still be seen and heard more than a century later.
Karlos Finley, president of Mobile’s Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail, said blues artists like Son House and Robert Johnson, rock forefathers like The Rolling Stones and Elvis Presley and rappers like A Tribe Called Quest and Nas owe much to Europe’s work.
“Because of the evolving nature of music, you go back to those roots and the root is the African drum,” Finley said. “And then it becomes that chant of the slave field, and then that rolls into those Delta blues, and then it evolves from there until what we have today, which is hip-hop and techno. When you start peeling back the layers of that electricity and all those things, you get to James Reese Europe and his contemporaries.”
Finley and Sheila Flanagan, the former director of programs for the History Museum of Mobile, agree that while Europe only spent the first 10 years of his life in Mobile, the lessons he learned and the experiences he lived in the Azalea City formed the basis of his personality and the tempo of his art.
AZALEA CITY OVERTURE
To get a clear picture of Europe the man and the musician, Flanagan said, he must be viewed in the context of his birthday — Feb. 22, 1881.
She said Europe was born 16 years after the Civil War ended — in a time when racial discrimination and segregation “was the rule of the day” — to a father who preached and a mother who played the organ and led the choir at Warren Street Baptist Church.
Flanagan is not sure which of Europe’s parents attended Emerson Institute, a school founded by the American Missionary Society to teach Mobile’s recently emancipated and enfranchised Black population, but she is convinced they imparted its lessons to young Europe.
“This was the first time African Americans were exposed to formal arts, like music and the visual arts; they had a gamut of classes along with industrial arts and the domestic arts,” she said of the school. “They tried to give freemen a full educational balance.”
Sissle’s memoir says Europe’s mother taught him “the first principles of school subjects” and introduced him to music. He added that Europe attended an unnamed private school.
Because few other educational opportunities existed for Black people in the late 19th century, Flanagan speculates Europe himself attended Emerson Institute for a time and acquired an iron work ethic and an appreciation for music.
“Yes, he was born in Mobile, but his personality was formed here also from the experiences he gained just through osmosis, and then his early education with the American Missionary Society and his family,” she said. “I can just kind of envision him as a little boy standing on Government Street watching a Mardi Gras parade and then seeing where our community — the Black community — where we were in that place.”
The family left Mobile for Washington, D.C., around 1891 to pursue more, better opportunities, Sissle wrote. There, Europe continued studying music, improving on the piano and learning the violin. He became a color sergeant in the Coast Corps at his high school and organized concerts and musical shows in his family’s new church.
“He was in a music contest when he was like 14 and he came in second place,” Finley said. “You know who came in first place? His sister.”
Europe moved to New York “to try his wings” as a musician in 1899 following the death of his father. Sissle wrote that Europe carried his violin around with him from cafe to cafe, playing solos and receiving great applause.
Though his name was making the rounds, Europe stayed out of work because the wealthy White people who patronized Black musicians wanted them to be singers, dancers or players of the mandolin or the guitar, Sissle wrote.
“We find our youthful master of the violin, heartbroken and hungry, laying down his favorite instrument and taking up the mandolin,” he wrote. “As we see now, with that move, he made his first step to worldwide reputation and fortune.”
Europe’s calendar book quickly filled with engagements to play high society parties and a wider swath of clubs and restaurants because of his skill with the mandolin and the piano. Eager to improve the music community and bring greater awareness to Black musicians and their works, he formed the Clef Club as a professional and social fraternity in 1910.
The next step was to conduct the club’s members in a premiere performance at Carnegie Hall.
“Day and night for months, I sat and rehearsed each one of the individual sets of instrumentalists in their parts,” he told Sissle in his memoir. “Half of the boys didn't read music, and I would have to take the guitar and mandolin players and place their fingers on the different strings, and correct them time and time again, till I finally taught them the entire program chord by chord, note by note.”
In other words, Mobile made the man, Flanagan said.
“It’s still unbelievable the degree of difficulty he had to have endured, for a lack of a better term, for sticking to his guns, for not wavering, for seeing the value and worth in our music and promoting it and selling it to the dominant society,” Flanagan said.
SPREADING THE ‘JAZZ GERM’
The Carnegie Hall concert in May 1912 was a huge success for Europe, his Clef Club and African American music.
“Nothing was ever done in the history of our race that furthered the cause of Negro music and musicians than did that one concert,” Sissle wrote.
Europe and his band achieved new fame after the 1912 concert, playing packed venues around the Northeast, helping the dancing duo of Vernon and Irene Castle invent and popularize the foxtrot and spreading early jazz music in vinyl records.
The war raging across the European continent served as an opportunity to fight for his country and bring his unique rhythms to an international audience.
Sissle wrote the 369th Infantry was “the first American Negro combat unit to set foot upon the soil of France” when their ship landed in 1918. They were a group with little to no prior military experience, but became renowned for their service and their music by the time they led the French army into the Rhine by the war’s end in 1919.
At a concert held in the Tours Opera House, Europe and his band opened with French marches and quartet songs and changed the tempo to ragtime later.
“Then it seemed the whole audience began to sway. Dignified French officers began to pat their feet along with the American general, who, temporarily, had lost his style and grace,” Sissle remembered. “Lt. Europe was no longer the Lt. Europe of a moment ago, but once more Jim Europe, who a few months ago rocked New York with his syncopated baton.
“The audience could stand it no longer; the ‘jazz germ’ hit them.”
Europe’s distinctly American sound gave the audience a much-needed emotional lift, carrying them to a place far away from exploding shells and daily death in the trenches.
“When the band had finished and the people were roaring with laughter, their faces wreathed in smiles, I was forced to say that this is just what France needs at this critical moment,” Sissle wrote. “Who would think that little U.S.A. would ever give to the world a rhythm and melodies that, in the midst of such universal sorrow, would cause all students of music to yearn to learn how to play it? Such is the case, because every musician we meet — and they all seem to be masters of their instruments — are always asking the boys to teach them how to play ragtime. I sometimes think if the Kaiser ever heard a good syncopated melody he would not take himself so seriously.”
Though it is not known whether Kaiser Wilhelm II ever heard Europe in full swing, Irvin S. Cobb, an American journalist from Kentucky who wrote for Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World, did while he was covering the war for The Saturday Evening Post.
“As the eminent humorist and writer admitted, there was none who ever was more in the South and who carried the traditional hatred for the members of our race more deeply in his heart than Mr. Cobb,” Sissle wrote. “In his writing, in his stories, he had always attempted to ridicule and lower it and all of our race knew it.”
Europe and the 369th Infantry Band played a small concert for Cobb and several American and French military leaders. Sissle wrote Europe and the others seemed to want to “impress upon him through our music the love and faithfulness that we have for our country,” and hoped to change the way Cobb viewed Black people in America.
In his report back to The Saturday Evening Post — which Sissle included in his memoir — Cobb called Europe’s group “the best regimental band in our Army” and “the best one I have heard in France during this war.”
Cobb wrote the Black men from America fighting in the war and filling the ranks of its military bands will be remembered for their service and as true Americans.
When asked what the people in Europe’s audiences heard in his music, Finley answered that they heard “‘America’ in a way that only he could play it.”
Europe and the rest of “The Harlem Hellfighters” returned to New York as heroes, “45 musicians who had jazzed their way from the Hudson to the Rhine and back again,” playing marches in a parade down New York City’s Fifth Avenue before returning to concert work.
THE SHOW GOES ON AND ON
Normally a sanctuary for the works of Chopin, Handel, Verdi and Wagner, the Manhattan Opera House heard the works of Europe and other Black composers at a society concert attended by 3,000 people in March 1919.
Sissle recalled the ghosts of those great composers were seated in the rows, too, and were sure the orchestra of 369th Infantry veterans “would bring forth a clash of what they were sure would be a concoction of syncopated melodies and crude harmonies that would not only desecrate this immortal temple, but would destroy the sacred memories of their lifelong achievements.”
On the contrary, Europe’s conducting produced a pleasing jazz symphony — “music with strains, movement, rhythm and harmony as inspiring and thrilling as any that had been played within the sacred walls of this music monument” — that caused “a wave of astonishment” to flood every face staring at him on the platform.
“Ere the last strains of the opening selection of Jim Europe’s 369th Infantry Band had reverberated through the halls of the Manhattan Opera House, there burst forth a spontaneous applause from the jewel-bedecked patrons in the stage boxes to the last row of the gallery,” Sissle wrote, “and the volume of which was conclusive of the merits of this original interpretation of what had been looked upon by many as a desecration.”
Europe’s band was a “national institution” by dawn, Sissle said, “awarded for its wonderful service at home and abroad by the unanimous praise of both audience and press.”
Roughly two months later, at a concert in Boston, Europe encountered a different reception. While taking a break offstage, Herbert Wright, one of his drummers, confronted him, saying he gets the blame when his brother and bandmate, Steve, plays a wrong note.
“Lt. Europe, you don’t treat me right,” Wright said in Sissle’s memoir. “I work hard for you. Look at my hands, they’re all swollen where I have been drumming, trying to hold the time and yet, Steve, he makes all kinds of mistakes and you never say anything to him. You don’t treat me right.”
Venting was not enough for him, Sissle said. After exiting the room to collect himself, Wright returned to attack Europe.
“He flashed a knife from his closed fist and yelled, ‘I’ll kill anybody that takes advantage of me!’ and screamed, ‘Jim Europe, I’ll kill you,’” Sissle reported.
Many tried to stop him, but his knife punctured Europe’s neck and sent him immediately to the emergency room.
As he lay dying on a Boston City Hospital operating table, Europe insisted Wright was “a good boy” who “just got a little excited tonight,” and asked the authorities not to imprison him.
“The doctors speedily administered the ether to their fastly weakening patient for the operation,” Sissle wrote, “the operation from which Lt. Jim Europe never regained consciousness.”
The man who popularized African American music and jazz in high and low places was dead at age 38, after being stabbed in the neck by his drummer.
“There followed a funeral the like of which has never been seen to move down through the streets of New York,” Sissle remembered, “and impressive ceremonies, which were attended by man scions of society, and the rank and file of all races and creeds, who at some time, had sat beneath the spell of that baton that had rocked the world in his syncopated movement.”
Europe’s body was interred at Arlington National Cemetery, where it lies today.
Flanagan wondered what impression Europe would have made on American music if he had lived just 12 more years to age 50. Looking to Europe as “a cultural hero,” she credited him “for being that person that really propelled the African American experience in music to its rightful place.”
Regardless of his contribution, Flanagan also wondered if a group of 100 Mobilians would have one person within it who recognized Europe’s name.
“When history is not taught, then it is forgotten,” she said. “And this is all linked to ‘critical race theory’ that has permeated today’s conversations now, and this is information that is not taught in the schools.
“People treat Black history as an oddity, as if it's exotic. Black history is American history. It’s just as important as any other aspect of what we studied as the formation of this country.”
Finley said he and his sister included Europe on their trail commemorating Mobile’s Black history because of Europe’s significant contribution to music, despite what Finley saw as a longstanding American practice of excluding influential Black people from the national narrative.
“This wonderful tapestry of efforts that we call the United States of America has been built by all of us,” Finley said. “It’s that rich gumbo of existence that we have as a country, as a state, as a city, as a community, and James Reese Europe once again is an example of how African Americans have significantly contributed to these United States of America.”
Flanagan said remembering how Europe and others shaped the world in which we live today is important.
“I’m so proud that Jim Europe took some essence of Mobile with him, the good and the bad, because I’m sure that all of that formed him at age 10 when he arrived in Washington, D.C.,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.