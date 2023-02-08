Music today would sound a lot different without James Reese Europe. The Mobile native and World War I veteran was a musical polymath who opened the world’s songbook to the African American experience and charted a course for others to continue.

From New York’s low-brow cabarets to Carnegie Hall’s sacred stage to the war-wrecked fields of France and back again, Europe dedicated his life to telling what he described as “the sufferings and emotions of an oppressed people” in every note he played, believing “the world’s greatest symphonies” could come “out of our folk songs and melodies.”

James Reese Europe 2

James Reese Europe conducted the 369th Infantry Band during World War I. The group was known as "The Harlem Hellfighters." (Public domain photo)

