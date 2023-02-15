The Mobile Police Department has launched three homicide investigations over the past two weeks into the shooting deaths of men ages 18, 32 and 35. Authorities identified all three men over the past 24 hours.
Keshon Cartrell Bellamy, 18, of Semmes, died after being shot multiple times and being left in the middle of Orange Street. MPD officers found Bellamy after responding to a report of gunshots in the area. Bellamy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and died a day later, Feb. 6.
Jabarie DeWayne Thomas, 32, of Mobile, died after being shot in an apartment on East Rue Maison on Feb. 8. Officers were dispatched to the local apartments around 11:40 a.m. after a report was made of a shooting. They discovered Thomas wounded at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died later that day
William Leonard Rundle, 35, of Wilmer, died Monday night, Feb. 13, in a local hospital. Officers discovered Rundle suffering from a critical gunshot wound after responding to the 2000 block of Griffith Circle West off of Halls Mill Road in the Woodlawn community. Rundle was transported for care but later succumbed to his injuries.
MPD said all the above matters remain under investigation and no additional information is available.
