The Mobile Police Department has launched three homicide investigations over the past two weeks into the shooting deaths of men ages 18, 32 and 35. Authorities identified all three men over the past 24 hours.

Keshon Cartrell Bellamy, 18.png

Keshon Cartrell Bellamy, 18

Keshon Cartrell Bellamy, 18, of Semmes, died after being shot multiple times and being left in the middle of Orange Street. MPD officers found Bellamy after responding to a report of gunshots in the area. Bellamy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and died a day later, Feb. 6.

Jabarie DeWayne Thomas, 32.jpg

Jabarie DeWayne Thomas, 32
William Leonard Rundle.jpg

William Leonard Rundle, 35

