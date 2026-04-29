MPD looking for shooting suspect BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department is looking for suspects who allegedly shot into someone’s house near Langan Park Tuesday night. MPD released a statement to the press Wednesday morning saying officers responded to a call at 9:35 p.m. about a shooting on Heidi Street, which runs between Zeigler Boulevard and Summit Avenue. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp7E6C 2CC:G:?8[ @77:46CD H6C6 E@=5 3J E96 G:4E:> E92E D6G6C2= A6@A=6[ H9@ H6C6 F?<?@H? E@ E96>[ 7:C65 C@F?5D :?E@ E96 9@FD6 2?5 2=D@ :?E@ E96:C 42C] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm}@ @E96C 56E2:=D H6C6 >256 2G2:=23=6 3J E:>6 @7 AF3=:42E:@? (65?6D52J >@C?:?8] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 :?4:56?E @C E96 DFDA64E’D H96C623@FED D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] p?@?J>@FD E:AD 42? 2=D@ 36 DF3>:EE65 G:2 E6IE 2E gcc\ad`\_ecc]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Crimes Violent Crime Crime Violence Murder Law Enforcement Attacks Gun Violence Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists Schools locked down after alleged threats Sheriff’s Office reveals school lockdown details Man charged for quadruple Wilmer homicide Wilmer family found shot, throats slashed Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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