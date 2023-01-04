NYE Shooting

(Left) Urban Emporium's front windows are seen shot out and boarded up following the shooting on New Year's Eve. (Right) Mobile police have identified Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, as the deceased victim from the incident.

Local law enforcement officers were nearby and able to immediately secure the scene of a gang-related shooting that rattled downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve night. One man was killed in the gunfire and nine others were injured — including the suspected murderer.

Police officers flooded Dauphin Street between Cathedral and Bienville squares around 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, after the gunshots occurred. Videos posted on social media show a crowded and chaotic scene, with bystanders fleeing the area.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.