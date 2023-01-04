Local law enforcement officers were nearby and able to immediately secure the scene of a gang-related shooting that rattled downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve night. One man was killed in the gunfire and nine others were injured — including the suspected murderer.
Police officers flooded Dauphin Street between Cathedral and Bienville squares around 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, after the gunshots occurred. Videos posted on social media show a crowded and chaotic scene, with bystanders fleeing the area.
The incident occurred just blocks away from the city’s annual MoonPie Over Mobile event to ring in the New Year. Headlining act Third Eye Blind was performing at the time, roughly 45 minutes before midnight.
According to preliminary crowd estimates from the Mobile Police Department, an estimated 12,500 people were in the downtown area that night. Event organizers believe there were likely more.
Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, was found at the scene dead from a gunshot wound to his chest. Nine others ages 17 to 57 were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for injuries that ranged from non-life-threatening to severe. According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, as of Monday, six of the injured bystanders were released from care, while one victim remained in critical condition.
The unnamed man suspected of killing Reives is still hospitalized and remains under police guard. Upon his release, the suspect will be sent to Mobile Metro Jail and faces potential charges of murder and possible federal gun charges.
A second suspect also remains hospitalized and is in stable condition. The second suspect is believed to be affiliated with Reives and returned gunfire when Reives was shot. As a result, police believe the first suspect was also struck by gunfire. Neither alleged shooter has been named by police.
'Instantaneous' response
Carol Hunter, director of communications for the Downtown Mobile Alliance, said the shooting happened near their offices on Dauphin Street and they were able to provide authorities with security footage.
Hunter said the shooting was highly unusual for the area and it couldn’t be connected to a lack of police presence.
“Our video shows there were officers 30 feet away when the shooting happened,” Hunter said. She believes the ability of police to respond instantaneously helped to ease crowd panic and secure the scene.
Hunter also said the panic was isolated to just two blocks on Dauphin Street. She said she knows of many people who were in attendance closer to Royal Street who were unaware there was a shooting until later.
Incidents like this in the downtown district are rare, according to Hunter. However, she said when they do happen, they typically have a large impact on how the public perceives safety in the area.
“It really is saddening that we had this kind of incident. Even if it is isolated and random, it tends to have an impact beyond itself,” Hunter said. “Hopefully, people will continue to feel very safe when they visit downtown.”
The front glass of Urban Emporium was shattered by gunfire during the incident. Store manager Nikki Moore told Lagniappe her shop was closed at the time and no employees were present. She said the main damage to the store was the glass window and one bullet struck an inside wall.
Moore said she was in attendance at the MoonPie event on Dec. 31 and only a few blocks away from her storefront. However, she wasn’t made aware of the incident for an hour and a half after it occurred.
“A lot of people have asked me if I’m scared of going downtown now, and the answer is no,” she said. “I still think downtown’s a safe place and this is just something that just happened.”
Moore said neighboring businesses all stepped in to help clean up the damage and board up her broken windows. She reopened the store Tuesday at 10 a.m. despite the damage.
City Responds
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Prine have both condemned the shooting and are promising swift action to bring those responsible to justice. Both officials have suggested gang affiliations likely played a role in the violence.
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Stimpson said he is “outraged” at the incident and has already met with law enforcement to ensure a proper response.
“I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event,” he said.
Stimpson said he met personally with the city and federal law enforcement authorities to assess the event. A dedicated “task force” that includes authorities in the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has been assembled to identify those responsible and bring charges against them.
Prine said authorities believe the parties involved were all known to each other and an argument between Reives and his suspected killer is what precipitated the shootout.
“We do believe there are some affiliations with some known gang activity and criminal activity,” Prine said.
Police believe they have recovered the gun used to kill Reives. Prine told reporters Monday the firearm was fitted with a “Glock switch” that modifies a semi-automatic handgun to have automatic fire capability. The presence of the devices has become common in violent crime in South Alabama over the past year. Adding the device to a pistol is a federal crime.
Prine blamed the shooting on a lack of conflict-resolution abilities among young adults, who he said are often only left to resolve problems with violence.
“I am sickened by it that all of this could have been prevented had people left their weapons at home to go downtown and enjoy a fun-filled evening ringing in and celebrating the New Year,” Prine said.
Dale Liesch and Kyle Hamrick contributed to this report.
