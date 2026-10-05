Mobile police respond to weekend assaults BY LAGNIAPPE Oct 5, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department made one arrest related to an assault at Springhill Hospital Sunday and is investigating another involving a knife at the Townhouse Square Apartments Saturday morning.On Sunday, October 4, 2026, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to 3719 Dauphin × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m$EC66E W$AC:?89:== w@DA:E2=X :? C676C6?46 E@ 2? 2DD2F=E] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD 5:D4@G6C65 2 >2=6k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mG:4E:> H:E9 2 >:?@C :?;FCJ 7@==@H:?8 2? 2=E6C42E:@? 2E E96 =@42E:@?] &A@? 7FCE96C :?G6DE:82E:@?[k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m@77:46CD 5:D4@G6C65 2 >2=6 DF3;64E 2E E96 9@DA:E2= DECF4< 2? 6>A=@J66 H:E9 2 328 E92E 4@?E2:?65k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m2 36=E 2?5 @E96C :E6>D] k^DA2?mk^AmkAm{6@? (:=D@?[ eh[ H2D 2CC6DE65 2?5 EC2?DA@CE65 E@ |6EC@ y2:=]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m~? $2EFC52J[ ~4E@36C b[ a_ae[ 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ai_d 2]>][ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ `hee (28?6Ck^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m$EC66E W%@H?9@FD6 $BF2C6 pA2CE>6?EDX :? C676C6?46 E@ 2? 2DD2F=E] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CDk^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m5:D4@G6C65 2 76>2=6 G:4E:> H2D EC2?DA@CE65 3J A6CD@?2= G69:4=6 2 D9@CE E:>6 62C=:6C E@ 2 =@42=k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m9@DA:E2= H:E9 ?@?\=:76\E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D 7@==@H:?8 2 A9JD:42= 2=E6C42E:@?] k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m&A@? 7FCE96C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ @77:46CD 5:D4@G6C65 2 <?@H? 76>2=6 DF3;64E 4FE E96 G:4E:> 5FC:?8 E96 2=E6C42E:@?] %9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mx7 2?J@?6 92D 2?J :?7@C>2E:@? C6=2E65 E@ E96 :?4:56?E[ E96J 42? 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] *@F 42? 2=D@ DF3>:E 2? 2?@?J>@FD E:A 3J E6IE:?8 gcc\ad`\_ecc @C 3J G:D:E:?8k^DA2?m k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:AQmkDA2?m>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:Ak^DA2?mk^2mkDA2?m]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Assault Crimes Crime Violent Crime Violence Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now South Alabama students charged for presidential threats Florist convicted of child porn Mobile mayor to skip Trump rally Mobile ‘dangerous,’ Tuberville vows to send National Guard South Alabama adjusts plans ahead of Trump rally Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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