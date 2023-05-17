A nationally recognized exhibit focused on educating the general public about the U.S.’s response to the Holocaust is making a stop in Mobile for the next month.
Mobile’s Ben May Public Library will host “America and the Holocaust,” from the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., May 15 to June 23.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. and will feature guest speaker Ari Morgenstern, a descendant of a Holocaust survivor.
One of only 50 locations across the country to host the exhibit, it will present stories of individual Americans and the actions they took to help those affected by the Holocaust. The exhibit poses the questions, “What did Americans know?” and “What more could have been done?”
Library spokeswoman Valerie Longa said the exhibit was initially supposed to be put on display in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was delayed.
Longa said the library applied for a grant through the American Library Association, which enabled them to secure the exhibit.
“Our librarians are always looking for engaging content to offer the community,” Longa said. “The anticipation among our staff to host this exhibit has been really exciting. They went to a conference to learn more about it and prepare for hosting it.”
Partnerships with the Gulf Coast Holocaust Center and the Springhill Avenue Temple helped provide local perspectives on survivors in the Mobile area and what they did to help refugees.
Don Berry serves as the director of the Holocaust Center and said the exhibit brings much-needed awareness to the tragedy, which saw at least 6 million Jews murdered by Germany in concentration camps in World War II.
“For us, it’s really an unusual opportunity to bring members of the public into understanding the Holocaust in ways that may not have been on their radar,” Berry said. “What we hope to gain from the exhibit is a little more public awareness of the Holocaust.”
Berry said while the Holocaust Center often partners with schools to educate students, there isn’t room in the budget for his team to have a far-reaching impact on those outside of the classroom.
That’s where the partnership with the library comes into play.
“We communicate with teachers because we know who they are and they’ve been involved in our work,” Berry said. “But when it comes to the general public, we really have no way of getting out there. … So this is really momentous for us to expand our work.”
Berry hopes the exhibit will set the record straight on misconceptions about the Holocaust, particularly placing responsibility on more than just Adolf Hitler, who oftentimes is the only leader blamed for the actions.
Additionally, Berry said, given the recent rise in violence against the Jewish community, he is hopeful the exhibit will lead to more people fighting for the safety and sense of camaraderie amongst people from all walks of life.
“With the anti-semitism that’s growing in the world today, there are more violent incidents and more groups that identify the cause of the world’s problems as stemming from the Jewish people,” Berry said. “We think we need to respond to that not just for the good of our Jewish friends, but also for the good of the greater community.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
