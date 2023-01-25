Tired of waiting, this could be the city of Mobile’s last chance to annex neighborhoods to the west, West Mobile Annexation Committee Secretary Freddy Wheeler confirmed in an interview with Lagniappe.
If the Mobile City Council again denies West Mobile residents’ chance to vote in an annexation referendum, like it did in 2019, Wheeler said his group will have to move on to one of their two remaining options — annexation by nearby Semmes, or incorporation.
“We’ve reached out to [Semmes Mayor Brandon] Van Hook,” Wheeler said. “I’ve told him, ‘If the council rebukes us again we’re going to sit down and talk about the potential of joining your city.’”
It would be tougher for the area to incorporate, Wheeler said, but it wouldn’t be impossible. West Mobile would have to continue to grow at the rate it currently is to make incorporation a possibility.
“It’s growing,” he said. “If it grows like it’s growing now, we’ll have the revenue to do it.”
Despite the options and a bit of an ultimatum, Wheeler believes the majority of the residents who could be part of the next annexation attempt want to be part of the city of Mobile.
“Mobile already has police serving the area,” he said. “They have fire protection in the area too and would return EMS service if we annex in.”
Van Hook did not return multiple calls for comment, but did, in a message shared to Facebook, criticize Mobile’s newly revealed plan because it could bring in areas Semmes might want to annex in the future.
“The city of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook wrote. “Our current goal is to annex within our city limits then continue south on Schillinger Road and east on Moffett Road.”
In the post, Van Hook wrote that Semmes disagrees with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s annexation plans because they would “hinder our growth and the future of our community.”
“This plan would only benefit the needs of the city of Mobile in their goal of annexation and blocking the growth of the city of Semmes,” he wrote.
Study areas
After months of hearing an annexation plan was in the works, the city finally released to media members four maps of proposed “study areas” officials would turn over to financial services firm PFM Group to validate the numbers related to each of the four plans.
Coincidentally, just days after the Jan. 18 release to the public, the Stimpson administration released a new set of maps with minor changes.
The biggest gain in population comes from the potential 26,000 people added in what the administration referred to as “Map A.” The first map includes annexation of a large area west of Cody Road to just west of Snow Road. It also includes Kings Branch, a neighborhood consisting of a predominantly Black population, which was included in a 2019 annexation attempt.
Map A would see the biggest change in total population, growing the city from 184,000 residents to 213,132. Huntsville is now Alabama’s biggest city with about 215,000 people.
It is important to note that in all of the proposed plans, there are blocks of voters who would decide whether that particular area accepts annexation. It is possible in each of the plans for some or all of the targeted annexation areas to accept or reject annexation.
The city’s overall Black population percentage would dip from where it is now at 53 percent to 50 percent under Map A. White population would increase from 41 percent to 43 percent if all the proposed areas voted to join the city.
The Black voting-age population — an important distinction debated during the city’s redistricting discussions — would drop under this plan from just less than 50 percent to almost 47 percent. The White voting-age population would grow from 44 percent to almost 47 percent.
“We didn’t want to dilute the Black population because we felt it would be dead on arrival,” Stimpson Chief of Staff James Barber said of the annexation process. “We also could not upset the Black voting-age majority in District 7. This map achieves that, with a 50 percent Black population and voting-age population parity.”
The second annexation study area is a bit smaller, potentially adding 19,592 residents to the city limits and bringing the total population to 206,109.
The biggest change in “Map B” from Map A is a reduction in the size of the area west of Cody Road. In Map B the area under annexation consideration stops at Jeff Hamilton Road, instead of continuing west to Snow Road, as it does in Map A.
As a result of the smaller area, the Black majority of Mobile would not be diluted as much if all targeted areas voted to join the city. For Map B, the total Black population percentage could drop from 53 percent to 51.1 percent. The overall White population could increase from 41 percent to 42 percent. The Black voting-age population in Map B could drop from 50 percent to 48 percent. The White voting-age population under the same scenario could grow a bit from 44 percent to 46 percent.
The study area labeled as “Map C” is smaller than Map A and Map B, potentially adding 18,068 new citizens and bringing the city’s total population up to 205,109. The biggest difference between Maps A and B and Map C appears to be the removal of an area west of Sollie Road to Leroy Stevens Road that was part of the maps previously highlighted.
As in the other two study areas, Map C could also slightly shrink the city’s Black population percentage and raise the White population percentage.
The overall Black population in the third study area could fall from 53 percent to 51 percent, while the White population could grow from 41 percent to 42 percent if all targeted areas vote to join the city. The voting-age Black population would decrease from 50 percent to 48 percent, while the voting-age White population would grow from 44 percent to 46 percent.
The area marked as “Map D” is the smallest of the groups to be studied. It could add 16,738 residents and result in a city population total of 203,779. The fourth and final study area cuts the large area west of Cody Road down a bit more than in Map C and also doesn’t include the portion near Sollie Road.
Like all the other study areas, Map D slightly decreases the Black majority in the city. The total Black population could dip from 53 percent to 51 percent under Map D. The total White population could grow from 41 percent to 42 percent. The Black voting-age population could decrease from 50 percent to 48 percent, while the White voting-age population could increase slightly from 44 percent to 46 percent.
While Wheeler favors Map A because it brings in the most population, he called Map B “acceptable,” especially since the move won’t increase the size of the city’s police jurisdiction.
Affordable housing
Part of the reason the city was able to make annexation maps this time that keep demographics closer to what currently exists is that growth in West Mobile includes both Black and White residents, Director of Communications Candace Cooksey told media members.
“There has been a western shift in population among all demographic groups,” she said. “The newest trend is a western shift of Black residents.”
In total, the city has lost about 8,000 residents since the last successful large-scale annexation in 2013, Cooksey said. At issue, she said, is the lack of “desirable” and “affordable” housing within the current city limits. As an example, Cooksey quoted District 1 Councilman Cory Penn who has said families looking for a three-bedroom house with an attached garage in his district are going to have a hard time, and if they find one it’s not affordable.
“We are dedicating more money to affordable housing than ever before,” she said.
This includes new projects, like the 96-unit affordable housing complex called Maryvale Place, which has broken ground at the site of the old Mae Eanes Middle School. The city is also in the process of acquiring three other sites where affordable housing can be developed, Cooksey said.
In addition, the city will continue to develop infill housing in the downtown and Midtown areas, she said. The city will incentivize developers to build single-family homes on vacant lots.
Penn said Cooksey quoted him accurately about affordable housing in his district and he said he looks forward to the administration’s plans going forward in this area.
“It’s a challenge to have people move into the older parts of the city because there’s no housing, especially for young families,” he said. “I’m excited to see the full plan.”
Financial considerations
Barber touted both immediate and long-term revenue benefits as a result of annexation. He also spoke about financial pressures that could be put on the city without the growth, especially if one or all of the areas that make up a part of the city’s police jurisdiction decide to incorporate.
Currently, the city collects half of its normal sales tax rate, or 2.5 cents on the dollar, from retail sales in the 3-mile area extending past the city limits, Barber said. The city is also allowed to collect business license fees in the police jurisdiction.
Together, that translates to about $20 million per year in revenue from the police jurisdiction. If these areas get fed up waiting for Mobile to annex them and decide to incorporate or join another city like Semmes, he said, the city loses out on that revenue.
However, annexation of those areas could bring in as much as $12 million in revenue over expenses, after the five-year moratorium on ad valorem taxes passes. The property tax would increase by 7 mills, or $70 per $100,000 of building value.
However, even before the city’s portion of the property tax is assessed, Barber said, the city would see an increase in revenue over expenses.
“Even if the move was revenue neutral, I believe it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
An estimate from the city that was not made public shows the city could bring in as much as $4 million more in revenue than it spends immediately as a result of the annexation of Map A, which would bring in the most residents. In the sixth year after annexation when the 7 mill property tax takes effect, the revenue over expenses would increase to at least $9 million per year.
Lagniappe has not officially seen the financial impact from any of the other maps, as the city has yet to release it, opting instead for the PFM study to validate the financial numbers.
For those possible future Mobile residents concerned with the slight increase in property taxes triggered by annexation, Wheeler attempted to ease some minds. Using his $250,000 home as an example, he said his property tax would increase by about $175 per year under the city’s tax structure.
There is no additional cost for garbage or trash collection in the city. Wheeler said he pays around $300 per year for garbage pickup in the county and totes his own yard debris to the landfill. With the addition of trash and garbage service, as well as a return of EMS service, Wheeler believes those being annexed could actually save money in the long run by joining the city.
The biggest expense in the newly annexed areas would be public safety costs, Barber said, and the city already provides police and fire service. As many as 40 Mobile Police Department officers patrol the jurisdiction currently and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responds to fire calls there.
PFM will validate the financial information the city has on the annexation numbers, Barber said.
As for costs associated with continuing service in the police jurisdiction, Barber said a chunk of the $21 million spent there includes a contract for beds at Mobile Metro Jail, which totals $10 million, and payments for the city’s municipal court. Those payments would be made even if the city decided to do away with the jurisdiction.
A decision to pull back on the jurisdiction would also be a complicated one, Barber said, as volunteer fire departments are mostly unwilling to service non-rural areas. Also, when it comes to fire district fees, all rooftops are typically charged the same, he said. This means a large store and a residential home would pay the same amount for fire service in the county.
Reaction
Beverly Cooper, co-founder of local voting rights group Stand Up Mobile and an important figure in the city’s redistricting debate, applauded the city for releasing the study area maps to allow the public to review them. However, Cooper’s own viewing of the maps left her with questions.
Cooper said she’s concerned about what the council-hired, third-party consultant would be doing. Specifically, she’s concerned about how independent the consultant will be when it comes to validating the financial numbers provided, in part, by the Stimpson administration.
“Can it be viewed as an independent study when it is designed and implemented by the administration?” she asked.
Barber has previously explained to councilors that instead of providing PFM with numbers, the city will provide them access to the tools used to make the calculations.
Like with the debate over redistricting she was heavily involved in, Cooper remains concerned about how the four plans would dilute Black voting power in the city.
The power of the Black vote could be diluted more or less depending on which parts of the annexation area vote in the referendum to join Mobile, Cooper said. The vote is counted and areas are added based on the results of individual polling places. This means areas projected to join could vote against it, which Cooper said could foul up the numbers. She wondered if the city could change the ways votes are counted.
“Is the administration willing to have an all-or-nothing vote?” she asked.
Cooper also questioned how the city could add other areas to the city when current residents in some places were waiting on city services.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll has previously said he would support some form of annexation and those plans don’t seem to be changing with the release of the maps. He said he hopes to “find some common ground” with his council colleagues on a plan moving forward.
“I’m hoping the overall community can see there is a solid attempt to make sure all concerns are heard,” he said.
Carroll is waiting on the third-party validator to return its verdict on the numbers, though, as he questioned the administration’s math in a few areas.
“To say we’re saving $20 million [with annexation of the police jurisdiction], I don’t know if that's accurate yet,” he said. “I’d like to see what it truly costs. I’m hoping the council will find some kind of common ground after PFM comes back on the costs. Hopefully, we’ll find something that might be a blend of the two maps.
“My personal goal is to make Mobile the best city in the state,” Carroll added. “When we’re the best we’re going to increase in size.”
On the issue of annexation, Penn said he was glad discussions could start on annexation, as a debate over the issue has continued since before he was on the council.
“I’ve posted the maps to my social media pages and have asked for feedback,” he said. “I’m interested to receive more information.”
Like Cooper, Penn doesn’t want annexation to result in the city forgetting about residents in older areas, like his district.
“We have to get the right funding so we can take care of what we already have,” he said.
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, who would represent many in the annexation area if residents agreed to come in, is in favor of the city moving forward with Map A and bringing in the largest number of residents.
All four maps get the city above the 200,000 population threshold, which means it would be considered a midsized municipality by the federal government and opens up the possibility of more grant funding. Jones believes Maps B, C and D don’t add enough people to ensure Mobile passes the important population milestone if areas decide to vote against annexation.
“When you look at it you get down to 205,000 and you run the risk of not having 200,000,” he said. “It’s something that should be looked at by the council and discussed.”
If the council decides to let the residents in Map A vote on annexation through a referendum, Jones said councilors could see an additional $1 million go into their district’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) coffers. Right now, all seven council districts split $21 million evenly. The money is used for capital improvements in each district.
As the population numbers decline in subsequent maps, the amount of funding available for CIP also declines, Jones said.
“If that’s where you want to go, be my guest,” Jones said. “But you can’t blame the administration for not giving us funding because we voted it down. It’s on us at that point.”
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves maintains he would approve any annexation referendum that brings in more money than it costs. Any of these four maps do that, he said, and therefore he plans to support annexation this time around if the financial numbers are correct.
“I want to see validation of the data from PFM,” he said.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds is also a proponent of annexation if the numbers presented by the administration are accurate.
“I hope that the data that has been revealed is confirmed as accurate,” he said. “If it is, it means that it is honestly a good decision to allow the [annexation] referendum.”
Reynolds believes the overtures from Van Hook are serious and should be considered as such.
“If we don’t take action, it’s a real threat,” he said. “We’re going to lose the opportunity.”
However, he said, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has maintained its Insurance Service Office score of 1, which is the highest and reduces the rates citizens pay on home insurance plans. Like Wheeler, Reynolds argued garbage and trash pickup at no extra charge offset the property tax increase.
Reynolds is concerned Semmes could move quickly to block Mobile from annexing more of West Mobile if the council doesn’t take a serious look at Map A.
“We need to take as big a bite as we can,” he said.
Timeline
PFM received the study area maps last week and has told city officials the study could take up to six weeks. At that point, a resolution to set up an annexation referendum could be added to the City Council agenda and voted on.
If approved by five of the seven councilors, Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis has to call for a referendum within about two weeks. Voters in the areas under consideration would then be allowed to vote “yes” or “no” on annexation. The areas that vote “yes” will be added to the city limits and the areas that vote “no” will not be added.
Barber said the annexation referendum could take place as early as this spring, depending on what the council does.
