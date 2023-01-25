Annexation Cover

Tired of waiting, this could be the city of Mobile’s last chance to annex neighborhoods to the west, West Mobile Annexation Committee Secretary Freddy Wheeler confirmed in an interview with Lagniappe. 

If the Mobile City Council again denies West Mobile residents’ chance to vote in an annexation referendum, like it did in 2019, Wheeler said his group will have to move on to one of their two remaining options — annexation by nearby Semmes, or incorporation. 

Download PDF Annexation Map A
Annexation Map A
Download PDF Annexation Map B
Annexation Map B
Download PDF Annexation Map C
Annexation Map C
Annexation Map D

Annexation Map D

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.