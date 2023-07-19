Like most people, growing up, David Dai wanted to make sure he didn’t disappoint his parents, but there was a bit of added pressure on top of the normal, everyday issues most have to deal with.
Both of Dai’s parents were Vietnamese immigrants who came to the U.S. in pursuit of the American Dream. Seeing the sacrifices they made, Dai said, he wanted to ensure he did something with his life that showed his parents their sacrifices didn’t go unnoticed.
“Knowing they emigrated from Vietnam to the United States with this idea of pursuing the American Dream always kind of fueled me,” Dai said. “I didn’t want to disappoint my parents and I think a lot of the efforts I put forth are fueled by that.”
While he’s still early on in his teaching career, it’s safe to say he’s on the fast track to living up to his parent’s ideals.
Born and raised in Bayou La Batre, Dai graduated from Alma Bryant High School in 2012 before attending the University of Alabama, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and later received his master’s in secondary education.
After graduating college, Dai landed a job at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. He taught there for one year before getting engaged to his wife, Haley Pham, which presented an opportunity to return to his roots, teaching at Alma Bryant for three years.
Loving the idea of the school’s “project-based learning” initiative, Dai then transitioned to teaching at the Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies, where he’s set to begin his third year.
As he enters his seventh year as a teacher, Dai has already racked up an impressive amount of accolades, including taking home this year’s Nappie Award for Coolest Public School Teacher in Mobile. Named the High School Teacher of the Year for the state of Alabama prior to the 2020-21 school year, Dai was also selected as a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching among other numerous awards.
Dai said he tries to take some of the real-world topics of interest for his students and implement them into his lessons to show them where math comes in. He said bringing that aspect into the classroom has made a huge difference.
“I think a lot of my teaching philosophy has always been to engage kids in high-level math tasks and letting them collaborate and work in groups,” Dai said.
Going beyond his typical duties as a teacher, Dai said, he tries to be present at out-of-school activities for his students too, such as athletic events and band and theater performances. Being that supportive presence outside of the classroom is what he believes separates him from other educators.
“It’s that emphasis on building strong, meaningful relationships with my students and their families and bringing that out in the classroom,” Dai said. “Also it’s about celebrating the uniqueness each student brings to the classroom and where math can be positioned to help them understand the world a little bit better.”
