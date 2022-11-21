Swearing in

(From left) Rep. Sam Jones, Rep. Napoleon Bracy and Sen. Greg Albritton are sworn into office during a ceremony at the Mobile Government Plaza Auditorium. 

 By SCOTT JOHNSON

Mobile County is sending a force to be reckoned with to Montgomery for the next four years.

On Monday, Nov. 21, Mobile County’s 13-member legislative delegation was sworn in, representing a combined 122 years of legislative experience in the Alabama Legislature.

Mobile County Legislative Delegation

Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis (center) opens a swearing in ceremony for the local legislative delegation. Shown are (background from left) Rep. Sam Johns, Rep. Adline Clarke, Sen. Greg Albritton, Rep. Napoleon Bracy, Sen. Vivian Figures, Rep. Chris Pringle, Rep. Margie Wilcox, Sen. Jack Williams, Rep. Mark Shirey, Rep. Chip Brown, Sen. David Sessions and Rep. Shane Stringer.

