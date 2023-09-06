Travis Turk recalls the moment he realized Jimmy Buffett had what it took to “make it” in the music industry, but he couldn’t really place what “it” was.
A Nashville-based sound engineer and Mobile native, Turk remembers Buffett, who died last Friday, Sept. 1, after a 4-year-long battle with a rare type of skin cancer, with great fondness.
“Jimmy was a comic,” Turk said. “He was always joking and having fun with everything. He was just so fun to be around.”
Turk co-owned and operated Product Sound Studio located at the Loop along with Milton Brown, John Edd Thompson and the late Nick Panayiotou.
At the time, Buffett had mostly been covering songs from other artists at bars across the area and hadn’t really branched out as a singer in his own right.
Turk first met Buffett in 1966 when Buffett’s soon-to-be first wife, Margie, came to the studio looking to book an appointment for Jimmy to record some songs. The goal was for Buffett to produce records he could sell while performing at the Admiral’s Corner in the Admiral Semmes Hotel.
Once Buffett entered the studio and began singing his own tunes, Turk and others in the studio perked up.
“When we heard those songs on the record we recorded, we knew this guy had something,” Turk said. “We couldn’t really put our finger on it, but we knew this guy had something that we all liked.”
From that point forward, the focus was on getting Buffett to Nashville to grow his career as a musician — which took some encouragement from those around him to make it happen.
In the midst of trying to persuade Buffett to make the move to the Music City, Turk recalled handling the sound recording for Buffett’s wedding to Margie, at the chapel at Spring Hill College. While the couple knelt as the priest prayed, Buffett noticed a microphone below. Knowing Turk was listening, Buffett grabbed the microphone and whispered, “Hello, Nashville, here we come.”
Buffett was finally on the way to cutting his teeth as a singer/songwriter, but the path to stardom wasn’t a breeze.
Upon arriving in Nashville, Buffett recorded multiple demos, which he then took around to different record labels without any success. Eventually, he landed a deal with Andy Williams’ record label and released his first album, “Down to Earth,” which didn’t perform the way Buffett hoped despite having popular songs such as “Captain and the Kid.”
“Jimmy was really despondent then,” Turk said. “He had really pinned his hopes on this record doing something to get him started in the business.”
Turk said Buffett “shrugged his shoulders” and realized he needed to do something or else his music career would be over just as quickly as it began.
Shortly thereafter, Buffett met fellow artist Jerry Jeff Walker, who invited Buffett down to his place in Florida to spend some time to find himself as a musician. Buffett obliged, which proved to be the turning point in his career.
Turk said Buffett was able to get back in touch with his “water roots” and focus on his love of the open water, boating and swimming. Then, his songs began to change.
“I think that was really good that that happened because that’s really the start of the music that we know today of Jimmy Buffett,” Turk said. “He started to realize this is where his music should be. Not hating the war in Vietnam and ‘flower power’ and all of those things that were going on in the ’60s.”
Buffett released his second album, “A White Sports Coat and a Pink Crustacean,” in 1973, which reached number 43 on the Billboard Top Country charts. It was followed by “Living and Dying in 3/4 Time” and “A1A,” both of which came out the following year in 1974. “Havana Daydreamin” followed in 1976 and in 1977, Buffett released “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” which contained the hit “Margaritaville.”
Through the ’80s, Buffett’s concerts drew larger and larger crowds, even though his songs drew little attention from radio stations. The “beach bum” culture that grew up around his shows birthed a loyal fan base known as Parrotheads, making Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band a top draw for the last 50 years.
“I think he invented a new way of enjoying music and letting it help you get the everyday craziness of life away from you by thinking about things like laying on the beach drinking a margarita or sailing on a boat and doing those kinds of things,” Turk said. “He was the guy that was able to bring that to them. I don’t know of anyone else who has the ability and the charisma to do that.”
While Turk and Buffett drifted apart as the years passed, the two kept in touch and met up whenever the latter was in Nashville performing or conducting business. Turk believes when fans think back on Buffett and the impact his music had, they’ll remember the “world” he created for them.
“They’ll remember that Jimmy gave them an opportunity to drop their everyday cares and get into a world that they couldn’t get into otherwise without his music,” Turk said.
A life well lived
Before giving birth to the Parrothead phenomenon, selling out concerts all over the world and opening his highly successful Margaritaville restaurant chain, Buffett spent his early years along the Gulf Coast.
Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Christmas Day in 1946, Buffett spent parts of his childhood in Mobile and Fairhope before graduating from McGill Institute in 1964. He attended Pearl River Community College and then Southern Mississippi University, earning a bachelor’s degree in history.
In a 2015 interview with Lagniappe Music Editor Steve Centanni, Buffett credited his grandfather — who was captain of a ship running a route between New Orleans and South America — with introducing him to the Calypso style of music popular in the Caribbean, which eventually gave birth to Buffett’s own style of tunes.
“It started with him. I think the wanderlust was the fact that we came from a family of sailors and nomads, who had to settle in Pascagoula for odd reasons,” Buffett said. “That wanderlust was always there. The part the Gulf Coast played in me didn’t come until I was in college. I kind of wanted to sing and do it for a living. It was the end of the folk era and the beginning of the folk-rock era. There were places in Biloxi and New Orleans that catered to that, and that’s where I wound up.”
Looking back on his life and career in music, Buffett told Lagniappe the idea of people continuing to support him and his music over the years is something that still amazes him.
“I’m just happy that people do it. The parking lots and the tailgates at shows over the past 40 years since the Parrothead phenomenon started, it’s kind of amazing. I think there’s a lot more to it than just being a Parrothead and dressing up. Going back to how the Gulf Coast has affected me, being a child of the Mardi Gras had an effect on how I would do these shows,” Buffett said. “I was tickled to death when people started dressing up. I didn’t ask them to, and I didn’t come up with the idea or encourage it. They did all that themselves in very small places 30 years ago. Mainly in very cold climates, people would go out and buy Hawaiian shirts when we would come to town. It happened innocently and for the right reasons, as far as I’m concerned.”
Buffett also spoke about his invention of the “trop rock” genre and the numerous collaborations he had over the years including songs with Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band, both of which received critical acclaim.
“I guess imitation is the best form of flattery. If you would’ve told me at that time that country music was going to the beach, I would’ve said no. The only country music you got at the beach in those days was on the jukebox at The Hangout, and I’m not talking about the one today. I’m talking about the old one,” Buffett said. “It astounds me. I had the people that I listened to and respected and tried to write like. I’ve found that it’s kind of an honor. I feel honored. I’ve met some cool younger guys and younger girls, who have come along the way, who I have inspired. I know who my inspirations were, and I’m glad that I could do it.”
Pascagoula Mayor Jay Willis said his city is in mourning over Buffett’s passing and believed his life was “well lived” and people should take notes from the way he spent his 76 years.
“Jimmy’s ‘sailor life’ message to all of us is that wherever you are, you can get to where you want to be if you just want it badly enough and stay focused on your dreams,” Willis said. “We all could learn volumes of ‘life lessons’ from our friend Jimmy Buffett. He will be missed in Pascagoula and far beyond.”
Willis noted Buffett’s extended time spent exploring the Pascagoula River, the bayous, the Mississippi Sound and the Gulf of Mexico and believes the area played a vital role in developing him as an artist.
“We believe that Pascagoula had a significant influence on Jimmy’s early life and the creative soul that he became with his laid-back lifestyle and music while impacting the lives of countless kindred souls all over the world,” Willis said.
Buffett’s relationship with Mobile could be fraught, as expressed in his 1974 song “Saxophones” in which he wrote, “If I had saxophones I could get some recognition from that Mobile, Alabama DJ.” Regardless, Buffett holds the claim of the most successful musician to have called the Azalea City home.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he was “saddened” to hear about Buffett’s passing and praised the artist for using his platform and musical talents to “support the places he once called home.”
“He [Buffett] planted the roots of his musical career in Mobile and then rose to international superstardom singing about his life along the Gulf Coast,” Stimpson said. “Jimmy Buffett’s music provided the soundtrack to countless good memories for millions of fans across the globe, but his legacy undoubtedly transcends his incredible music catalog. He lived his life on his terms and chased his dreams at such a level that you couldn’t help but admire him. … Mobilians were born to celebrate, and we will continue celebrating Jimmy Buffett for a long time.”
