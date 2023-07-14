Recent comments by officials in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office suggest future city support for Pride-themed events could be wavering, but at least one LGBTQ advocate is proceeding with next year’s June ArtWalk undeterred.
Following a discussion of city-lead Pride-themed events during a Mobile City Council District 6 special election forum hosted by several local Republican women’s organizations on Thursday, city spokeswoman Candance Cooksey confirmed in a text exchange that Stimpson had listened to criticism from conservative groups and church leaders over specific events in June, including an ArtWalk that featured a drag show in Cathedral Square downtown.
“We have received a great deal of feedback in the last several months concerning city events,” Cooksey wrote. “While we haven’t determined next year’s ArtWalk theme lineup, the mayor has pledged to make sure all uses of public park space are family friendly and appropriate.”
Of course, the definition of “family friendly and appropriate” may vary. For instance, three of the four candidates to replace former Councilman Scott Jones had ambiguous answers when asked directly during the forum about the steps they’d take to stop future events. Only nail salon owner and Vietnamese immigrant Linh Hoach called the activities at June’s ArtWalk outright inappropriate, comparing it to “stripping.”
“They're coming for our kids,” she said. “Does anybody here care about the kids?”
Chance Shaw, executive director of Rainbow Pride of Mobile, said drag shows are nothing like stripping. He instead compared the lip-syncing performers, often dressed in over-the-top costumes depicting the opposite sex, to characters in popular culture throughout the years.
“There is nothing sexually explicit and nothing vulgar at those shows,” he said. “It’s no worse than the depictions in Mrs. Doubtfire, Hairspray or the Madea movies.”
As for Cooksey’s comments, Shaw is not concerned. He said the organization ensures the drag show events are “family friendly.”
In fact, the only conversation Shaw has had with city officials about last month’s event was how to make one of the most popular ArtWalks of the year “bigger and better” next year.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.