LGBTQ demonstration

Mobilians protested an anti-drag bill and other anti-LGBTQ legislation at a rally outside Government Plaza on Saturday.

 BY DALE LIESCH

Recent comments by officials in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office suggest future city support for Pride-themed events could be wavering, but at least one LGBTQ advocate is proceeding with next year’s June ArtWalk undeterred.

Following a discussion of city-lead Pride-themed events during a Mobile City Council District 6 special election forum hosted by several local Republican women’s organizations on Thursday, city spokeswoman Candance Cooksey confirmed in a text exchange that Stimpson had listened to criticism from conservative groups and church leaders over specific events in June, including an ArtWalk that featured a drag show in Cathedral Square downtown.

