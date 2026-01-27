Plenty of sunshine. Cold. High 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 27, 2026 @ 1:35 pm
Downtown Mobile as seen from the Mobile River
Reporter
The city of Mobile has launched a $50 million loan program to spur local economic growth.
The new program, provided thanks to a 2023 congressional appropriation, will offer low-interest loans to support projects that contribute to local economic development.
