Senator Richard Shelby and his wife Annette (left) help Mobile Mayor Sandy Simpson (right) unveil a bronze bust honoring Shelby for his five decades of political service and the millions of dollars he invested into the Port City.
U.Sen. Richard Shelby looked a bronze version of himself in the face and called it “flattering” at a ceremony honoring his 52 years of service to Mobile and the state Friday afternoon.
Though dozens of sponsors from the public and private sectors donated more than $350,000 to buy the bust and had enough left over to establish two full-ride scholarships in Shelby’s name at the University of South Alabama, the retiring senator said seeing the Port City thrive means the most.
“When the French came in 300 years ago, they knew what was the potential of Mobile,” he told members of the media. “It’s growing its own fire and this is the evidence of it. [With] one of the fastest growing container ports in the nation, the intermodal center here with the airport, all these railroads, I can say Mobile is on a roll.”
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson told a crowd of local elected officials and business leaders in the southern corner of the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center that Shelby “will go down in history as being remembered as successfully being unashamed of investing in the state of Alabama.”
The text inscribed beneath the bust credited Shelby with making Mobile “a global beacon for international industry and multimodal transportation,” committing almost half a billion dollars to deepen and widen the Mobile River shipping channel and $200 million to expand Mobile’s downtown airport.
Last year, the Port of Mobile contributed $85 billion to the state’s economy – more than three times what it contributed in 2019 – according to John Driscoll, the director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority. He attributed that and the port accounting for 14 percent of the state’s jobs to Shelby’s investment, and predicted they had not seen the full effect of his fundraising yet.
Mobile Airport Authority Chairman Elliot Maisel said Shelby’s idea to connect the airport and the port in commerce will enhance Mobilians’ quality of life, and increase the city’s recognition. Drawing on Jewish custom, he compared Shelby to the Ner Tamid, or “eternal light” in every synagogue around the world.
Shelby is “the most consequential elected official in Alabama history,” according to University of South Alabama President and former congressman Jo Bonner. He said Shelby visited the state’s 67 counties every year, and his investment in them is his “lasting legacy.”
“Being the beneficiary of what he’s done in D.C. and the state house, now it's incumbent on us to take those dollars that he’s invested in this area or directed to this area and make sure we don’t go burying it somewhere,” Stimpson said. “I hope one day when judgment comes we can say ‘Senator, we took it tenfold.’”
Shelby said he has tried to make life better for Alabamians throughout his career in state and national politics by directing money to infrastructure and forward-looking education, engineering and science programs.
“I’m glad to play a part here, glad to work with you,” he said. “The Port of Mobile has been one of my priorities because it's not only good for the people of Alabama, it's good for the people of Mobile, it's good for the nation, too.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
