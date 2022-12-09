Shelby bust unveiling

Senator Richard Shelby and his wife Annette (left) help Mobile Mayor Sandy Simpson (right) unveil a bronze bust honoring Shelby for his five decades of political service and the millions of dollars he invested into the Port City.

U.Sen. Richard Shelby looked a bronze version of himself in the face and called it “flattering” at a ceremony honoring his 52 years of service to Mobile and the state Friday afternoon.

Though dozens of sponsors from the public and private sectors donated more than $350,000 to buy the bust and had enough left over to establish two full-ride scholarships in Shelby’s name at the University of South Alabama, the retiring senator said seeing the Port City thrive means the most.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

