Mobile County water, sewer and fire
The Mobile County Water, Sewer & Fire Protection Authority [MCW] and the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System [MAWSS] could settle a 2021 federal lawsuit over service area this month after a legislative act merging the two entities was withdrawn.

“We believe both sides have settled,” MCW attorney Jay Ross told Lagniappe Tuesday afternoon. “We’re glad it all worked out. It was good leadership on everybody’s part to come together.”

