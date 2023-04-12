The Mobile County Water, Sewer & Fire Protection Authority [MCW] and the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System [MAWSS] could settle a 2021 federal lawsuit over service area this month after a legislative act merging the two entities was withdrawn.
“We believe both sides have settled,” MCW attorney Jay Ross told Lagniappe Tuesday afternoon. “We’re glad it all worked out. It was good leadership on everybody’s part to come together.”
The agreement comes two years after MCW filed suit against MAWSS for allegedly establishing service in lands the Mobile County Commission designated for MCW.
During that period, Ross said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne was concerned the dispute would affect economic development south of Interstate 10 near Rangeline Road, and presented a bill to resolve the issue by merging MCW and MAWSS.
According to a legal advertisement set to run in Lagniappe from April 12 to May 3, the bill aimed to “merge and consolidate all service and operations effective October 1, 2023” and establish a transition of power without interrupting water and sewer service to commercial, industrial and residential customers.
That advertisement was withdrawn on April 11, the day before publication.
Ross said the agreement between MCW and MAWSS should resolve all issues pertaining to the planned economic development areas south of Interstate 10.
By the terms of the settlement, MAWSS would provide water and sewer service to commercial and heavy industrial customers in an area bounded by Rangeline Road and Bellingrath Road. MCW would serve light industrial, light commercial, residential, retail and multifamily customers in the same area.
“Essentially, the large users of water and sewer would be reserved for MAWSS,” Ross said. MCW retains rights to service outside that area, unless the county invites MAWSS to help.
The Greer’s Market near Fowl River Road is a current example of that cooperation, Ross said. MCW does not provide sewer service in the area, but MAWSS does.
“It’s a win-win,” he said.
Ross said he did not know who was meant to sponsor the legislation Byrne proposed, and guessed the impending settlement had to do with pulling the advertisement.
A Mobile Chamber spokesperson told Lagniappe Byrne reserved comments until after “definitive positive action between the two entities” becomes finalized.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.