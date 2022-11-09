A Michigan-based employment agency is on the hook for more than $1 million after a federal judge found the company culpable for sexual harassment and retaliation by a supervisor at its Mobile branch.
On Oct. 13, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffery U. Beaverstock of the Southern District of Alabama awarded Mobile resident Nakeshia “Nikki” Jones $1.17 million, which included $1.12 million in compensatory and punitive damages, $45,162 in attorney fees and $6,014 in court costs.
In a summary judgment issued October 2021, Beaverstock found Jones’ former supervisor at Industry One, who the lawsuit names as Kevin Dennis, violated her civil rights by subjecting her to sexual advances and comments during her five months of employment at the company from February to July 2019.
According to her complaint, Jones was fired by Dennis after protesting further advances by one of his cousins while at work. A “false criminal report” was filed against her while she was attempting to return company equipment following her termination.
Beaverstock also ruled Industry One showed negligence by failing to address the harassment internally when it was brought to the attention of the company’s chain of command.
Jones was also seeking damages for invasion of privacy, defamation and outrage. Those claims were ultimately dismissed by Beaverstock for lack of a valid cause of action.
Jones was hired at Industry One in February 2019 as the administrative office manager. She said she was subjected to perpetual sexual advances by Dennis, who was the company’s Mobile operations manager, and several other employees.
These employees would ask out Jones “repeatedly,” despite her denying them and telling them she had a boyfriend. They would also make other comments, such as calling her “fine” and comments about her body, saying she was “eye candy,” that there was “just enough to work with” and other comments about her “ass.”
Whenever advances were refused, Jones said Dennis would retaliate by making her job harder.
Jones made numerous reports of the behavior to Industry One’s management, including to its corporate offices. However, those reports went unaddressed.
On Jones’ final day of employment, July 29, 2019, Dennis asked Jones out on a date again and then asked her to give him a hug, telling her he was told corporate had a message for her.
Dennis’ cousin, Larry, came into the office at this time and told Jones she was “sexy as a motherf-cker.” Jones told him this was disrespectful and asked Dennis to intervene. Dennis reportedly joined in instead, telling her, “You are fine as a motherf-cker.” She was fired later the same day.
When Jones attempted to return her company equipment, she was confronted by Dennis. She was later arrested for theft of property when Dennis claimed she failed to return the equipment. Dennis filmed the arrest and posted it to social media. Those charges against Jones were later dismissed after the complainants failed to appear in court.
No information has been disclosed on when Industry One must begin making payments to Jones.
