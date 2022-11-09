U.S. District Court Federal Courthouse
By Scott Johnson

A Michigan-based employment agency is on the hook for more than $1 million after a federal judge found the company culpable for sexual harassment and retaliation by a supervisor at its Mobile branch.

On Oct. 13, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffery U. Beaverstock of the Southern District of Alabama awarded Mobile resident Nakeshia “Nikki” Jones $1.17 million, which included $1.12 million in compensatory and punitive damages, $45,162 in attorney fees and $6,014 in court costs.

