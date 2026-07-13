Mobile County Commission 2026

Mobile county commissioners Randall Dueitt, Connie Hudson and Merceria Ludgood preside over a July 2026 meeting.

Though county officials said there is nothing they can do to stop a multi-billion dollar AI data center from opening in Calvert, area residents warned the project could force bears into neighborhoods and make local livestock infertile.

The Mobile County Commission’s agenda for its regular meeting Monday morning, July 13, included no items pertaining to the Calvert Infrastructure Hub proposed by Beacon Data Centers, but a few Mobile County women concerned about the project questioned the three commissioners about it during a public hearing.

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(1) comment

Paul Rasp

Like many residents of Mobile County, I believe large industrial projects deserve careful scrutiny. Questions about noise, traffic, lighting, environmental impacts, and effects on nearby communities are entirely appropriate. However, those discussions should be based on facts and sound engineering rather than speculation or unsupported claims.

Several statements made during the County Commission meeting deserve closer examination.

First, it was claimed that the data center would raise temperatures by as much as 20 degrees within a five-mile radius, making it impossible to grow crops. While data centers do generate heat, there is no credible scientific evidence that a modern facility employing contemporary cooling technology produces anything approaching this level of regional temperature increase. Heat from such facilities dissipates rapidly into the atmosphere and is accounted for during engineering design.

Similarly, claims that nearby cattle become sterile or experience increased stillbirths because of adjacent data centers have not been supported by peer-reviewed veterinary or agricultural research. If such extraordinary claims are to be accepted, they require equally extraordinary evidence. To date, that evidence has not been presented.

The project's impact on wildlife deserves thoughtful discussion. Clearing land can temporarily displace animals, just as any residential subdivision, shopping center, or industrial facility can. Wildlife management is an important consideration, but suggesting that the presence of a data center itself will permanently drive bears into neighborhoods oversimplifies a much more complex ecological issue.

Water usage has also generated concern. Older data centers often relied heavily on evaporative cooling systems that consumed significant quantities of water. Beacon has stated that the Calvert facility will utilize a closed-loop cooling system designed to minimize water consumption. That claim should certainly be verified through permitting documents and engineering review, but it should also be acknowledged that modern cooling technology has evolved substantially over the past decade.

Concerns regarding light pollution, construction traffic, noise, and the visual impact of the facility are legitimate topics for discussion. These issues can often be mitigated through proper site design, landscaping, shielding of exterior lighting, noise attenuation, and operating restrictions. Residents should continue to advocate for these protections throughout the permitting process.

It is also important to recognize the legal reality facing the Mobile County Commission. According to the County Attorney, the proposed site lies within an industrial area where the County lacks zoning authority to prohibit the project. Whether one agrees with that legal framework or not, commissioners cannot simply deny a project absent statutory authority. Their obligation is to follow Alabama law, not public opinion alone.

Finally, every major technological advancement has required substantial infrastructure. Railroads, highways, electrical generating stations, steel mills, paper mills, ports, chemical plants, and manufacturing facilities all faced public opposition during their development. Artificial intelligence and cloud computing require computing infrastructure in much the same way that previous generations required power plants and telecommunications networks.

The proper question is not whether data centers should exist, but whether they are designed, constructed, and operated responsibly. That determination should rest on engineering studies, environmental reviews, regulatory oversight, and transparent public engagement—not on unsupported claims or fear.

Residents deserve accurate information. Developers deserve to be held accountable for their commitments. Public officials deserve the opportunity to make decisions based on facts rather than speculation.

Informed public discussion is essential. So is distinguishing between legitimate concerns and claims that cannot be substantiated.

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