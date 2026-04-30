Marcus Dewayne Cobbs Jr., 23

Marcus Dewayne Cobbs Jr., 23

A Mobile County judge on Thursday sentenced local rapper Marcus Dewayne Cobbs Jr. to 25 years in prison, marking a landmark case for Alabama’s new criminal enterprise law.

The sentence follows a Feb. 25 jury conviction that found Cobbs guilty of trafficking marijuana to benefit a criminal enterprise. While previous defendants have taken guilty pleas under the new anti-gang sentencing enhancements, Cobbs' case was the first to test the 2023 anti-gang statute before a jury.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

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