DAUPHIN ISLAND Pirate’s lawsuit against DIPOA resolved By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After vacating its longtime site in the iconic Isle Dauphine clubhouse, Pirate’s Bar & Grill has reached a settlement in its lawsuit with the Dauphin Island Property Owners Association.The resolution closes a two-year legal battle between the popular restaurant and its former landlords, and comes as Pirate’s has already reopened at a new location on Bienville Boulevard. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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