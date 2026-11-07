Featured CIRCUIT COURT Jury convicts man in boat death By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Nov 7, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Mobile County jury has found a man guilty of fatally stabbing a crewmate aboard a shrimp boat.On Thursday, Nov. 5, jurors convicted Dung Van Nguyễn, 58, for the manslaughter of Chien Vo in April 2023. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm}8FJễ? 2?5 '@ H@C<65 23@2C5 E96 D2>6 D9C:>A 3@2E :? q2J@F {2 q2EC6] !C@D64FE@CD 36=:6G6 E96 EH@ 2C8F65 @G6C >@?6J @? pAC:= `d[ a_ab] p7E6C E96 2C8F>6?E 6?565[ }8FJễ? C6EFC?65 H:E9 2 <?:76 2?5 DE23365 '@[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 5:DEC:4E 2EE@C?6J’D @77:46]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmsFC:?8 EC:2=[ AC@D64FE@CD AC6D6?E65 D64FC:EJ 7@@E286 @7 E96 244FD65 FD:?8 E96 3@2E’D H:?49 E@ AF== '@’D 3@5J 7C@> E96 423:? 367@C6 AFD9:?8 :E :?E@ 2 42?2=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 5:DEC:4E 2EE@C?6J’D @77:46]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm!C@D64FE@CD D2:5 E96 7@@E286 D9@H65 }8FJễ? EJ:?8 '@’D 3@5J E@ 2 DE66= A=2E6 367@C6 5:DA@D:?8 @7 9:D 3@5J @G6C3@2C5]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm}8FJễ? H2D :?5:4E65 @? 2 >FC56C 492C86] w@H6G6C[ ;FC@CD 7@F?5 9:> 8F:=EJ @7 E96 =6DD6C\:?4=F565 @776?D6 @7 >2?D=2F89E6C]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“r9:6? '@’D =:76 >2EE6C65[ 2?5 H6 H:== D66< 2 D6?E6?46 E92E C67=64ED E96 8C2G:EJ @7 H92E E9:D 5676?52?E 5:5[” s:DEC:4E pEE@C?6J z6:E9 q=24<H@@5 DE2E65]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm$6?E6?4:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C u63] c] |2?D=2F89E6C :D 2 r=2DD q 76=@?J 2?5 AF?:D923=6 3J EH@ E@ a_ J62CD] %96 >:?:>F> C2?86 42? 36 6?92?465 E@ `_ J62CD :7 2 5625=J H62A@? H2D FD65 5FC:?8 E96 @776?D6]k^Am Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prosecutor Manslaughter Public Law Crime Criminal Justice Legal Procedure Criminal Law Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Trial begins for murder of Mama Tot’s son Emergency resets trial in Mama Tot son’s murder Surgeon arrested for child porn found dead Election Night 2026: Alabama, Mobile and Baldwin live results Fraudster’s accent built trust with city Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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