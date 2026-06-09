Featured McGowin, Williamson fill court vacancies BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Jun 9, 2026 Jun 9, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email (Left to right) Deborah McGowin and Theresa Williamson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gov. Kay Ivey has filled two seats on Mobile County’s judicial bench vacated in recent months by judges Deborah Tillman and Michael Sherman.A statement from Ivey’s office on Tuesday states Deborah McGowin will take Tillman’s seat as a district court judge, and Theresa Williamson will take Sherman’s seat as a circuit court judge. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%:==>2? C6D:8?65 96C D62E :? u63CF2CJ 27E6C D6CG:?8 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 E92? D:I >@?E9D @? E96 36?49] $96C>2?[ H9@ AC6D:565 @G6C |@3:=6’D 72>:=J 4@FCE D:?46 a_`g[ =67E 9:D A@DE E96 7@==@H:?8 |2C49] }6:E96C ;F586 6IA=2:?65 E96:C 564:D:@? E@ C6D:8?]k^AmkAm|4v@H:?[ H9@ :D 4FCC6?E=J E96 5:C64E@C @7 E96 |@3:=6 |F?:4:A2= r@FCE[ D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E D96 :D 9@?@C65 E@ ;@:? E96 4:C4F:E 4@FCE] $96 :D 2=D@ 2 >F?:4:A2= 4@FCE ;F586]k^Am kAm“%9:D @AA@CEF?:EJ C6AC6D6?ED E96 9:896DE AC@76DD:@?2= 9@?@C @7 >J 42C66C[” D96 D2:5] “pD 2 ;F586[ x H:== 2AAC@249 E9:D C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ H:E9 9F>:=:EJ[ :?E68C:EJ[ AC6A2C2E:@? 2?5 :>A2CE:2=:EJ]”k^AmkAm(:==:2>D@? H:== ;@:? E96 72>:=J 4@FCE 36?49 H:E9 J62CD @7 6IA6C:6?46 2D 2? 2EE@C?6J :? E96 4@FCE 7@C E96 |:>D u:C>]k^AmkAm“%96 C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D @7 2 5@>6DE:4 C6=2E:@?D ;F586 2C6 ?@E E@ 36 E2<6? =:89E=J[” D96 D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] “%96:C 564:D:@?D 42CCJ 2 8C62E H6:89E 2?5 :>A24E 72>:=:6D @? 2 52:=J 32D:D] xE :D >J 8@2= E@ C6>2:? :>A2CE:2= 2?5 AC@E64E E96 C:89ED @7 E96 A2C6?ED 2?5 49:=5C6? E92E 4@>6 E9C@F89 >J 4@FCE]”k^Am Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Judiciaries Justice Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Follow Kyle Hamrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Campaign exposes Tuberville’s tax, financial history Tuberville threatens Lagniappe with injunction Faith Academy defends convicted counselor Bellingrath bucks boost gardens in new deal Sunday Brunch — Unforced errors Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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