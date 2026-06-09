McGowin Williamson

(Left to right) Deborah McGowin and Theresa Williamson

Gov. Kay Ivey has filled two seats on Mobile County’s judicial bench vacated in recent months by judges Deborah Tillman and Michael Sherman.

A statement from Ivey’s office on Tuesday states Deborah McGowin will take Tillman’s seat as a district court judge, and Theresa Williamson will take Sherman’s seat as a circuit court judge.

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