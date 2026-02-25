Marcus Dewayne Cobbs Jr.

Marcus Dewayne Cobbs Jr., a 23-year-old rapper who publishes under the title "SRT OG" faces Alabama's first indictment under criminal enterprise enhancements.

Mobile-area rap artist SRT OG faces 25 years to life after being convicted Wednesday in a groundbreaking verdict under Alabama’s gang statute.

A Mobile County jury on Wednesday found Marcus Dewayne Cobbs Jr. guilty of trafficking marijuana to benefit a criminal enterprise, the first decision by a jury under Alabama’s 2023 Criminal Enterprise statute, according to District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

