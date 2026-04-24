Mobile County Circuit Courtroom

A courtroom in Mobile County Government Plaza (Photo by Visionary AV)

Seven names are in the running to fill a vacant domestic relations judge seat.

The Mobile County Judicial Commission released the names Friday, April 24, of applicants being considered for the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Place 9 vacancy, previously held by Michael Sherman.

Sherman leaves Mobile Circuit Court

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

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