Featured Arrest made in Grounds shooting BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Jun 25, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Antonio Robinson-Jackson was arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring two men outside a Blount High School class reunion at The Grounds in West Mobile. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facing multiple charges of assault and firing a gun into a car, a 22-year-old was booked into Metro Jail for allegedly shooting two people outside a high school class reunion in West Mobile.Antonio Robinson-Jackson, 22, has been behind bars since just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to online jail records. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm|@3:=6 A@=:46 D2:5 :? 2 %9FCD52J 27E6C?@@? DE2E6>6?E #@3:?D@?\y24<D@? H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 2==6865=J 86EE:?8 :?E@ 2? 2C8F>6?E H:E9 EH@ >6? :? %96 vC@F?5D’ A2C<:?8 =@E 27E6C >:5?:89E @? $F?52J[ yF?6 a` 2?5 D9@@E:?8 E96>] %96 >6? DFDE2:?65 ?@?\=:76\E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmp 42C H:E9 A6@A=6 :?D:56 :E H2D 2=D@ DECF4< 3J 8F?7:C6[ A@=:46 D2:5] %96 “p== r=2DD {6@A2C5 q2D9[” 2 C6F?:@? @7 8C25F2E6D 7C@> q=@F?E w:89 $49@@=[ H2D F?56CH2J 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 D9@@E:?8] %92E 6G6?E DE2CE65 2E g A]>] $2EFC52J[ yF?6 a_ 2?5 4@?4=F565 2E a 2]>] E96 7@==@H:?8 $F?52J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2? 6G6?E A@DE6C]k^Am Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Follow Kyle Hamrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now No record Tuberville donated Senate salary to veterans Faith Academy accused at counselor’s sentencing More of complaint against Kennon revealed No record of a 2018 Tuberville home purchase Laffitte faces sheriff qualification question Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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