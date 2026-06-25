Antonio Robinson-Jackson

Antonio Robinson-Jackson was arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring two men outside a Blount High School class reunion at The Grounds in West Mobile.

Facing multiple charges of assault and firing a gun into a car, a 22-year-old was booked into Metro Jail for allegedly shooting two people outside a high school class reunion in West Mobile.

Antonio Robinson-Jackson, 22, has been behind bars since just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to online jail records.

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