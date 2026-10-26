Featured City fires employee amid fraud probe BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Oct 26, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis spoke to reporters Wednesday, Oct. 21, about a $14.7 million loss the city incurred through a payment to a fraudulent entity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Mobile terminated one employee and placed two others on paid leave as part of an ongoing investigation into how $14.7 million in taxpayer money was lost to a fraudulent entity.Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis made the announcement Monday afternoon, nearly one week after the city broke news last Tuesday of what could be the largest amount of money lost by a municipality in a fraudulent transfer in American history. Alongside the internal investigation, the FBI and Secret Service are reviewing the incident as well. × This page requires Javascript. 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Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments Marty Cranford Oct 26, 2026 6:17pm Didn't want to identify the employee to protect their safety? This is total BS! If this was a police officer or a Firefighter that screwed up, their name would be plastered all over this newspaper and all media. Everyone in Mobile would know their name and what they look like! Total BS! Report Add Reply Theodore Kearley Oct 27, 2026 6:11am I'm sure that they will be identified in the near future. It is Mobile, after all. Let the investigations play out first... Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. 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(2) comments
Didn't want to identify the employee to protect their safety? This is total BS! If this was a police officer or a Firefighter that screwed up, their name would be plastered all over this newspaper and all media. Everyone in Mobile would know their name and what they look like! Total BS!
I'm sure that they will be identified in the near future. It is Mobile, after all. Let the investigations play out first...
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.