Mayor Cheriogotis fraud announcement

Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis spoke to reporters Wednesday, Oct. 21, about a $14.7 million loss the city incurred through a payment to a fraudulent entity.

The city of Mobile terminated one employee and placed two others on paid leave as part of an ongoing investigation into how $14.7 million in taxpayer money was lost to a fraudulent entity.

Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis made the announcement Monday afternoon, nearly one week after the city broke news last Tuesday of what could be the largest amount of money lost by a municipality in a fraudulent transfer in American history. Alongside the internal investigation, the FBI and Secret Service are reviewing the incident as well.

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(2) comments

Marty Cranford

Didn't want to identify the employee to protect their safety? This is total BS! If this was a police officer or a Firefighter that screwed up, their name would be plastered all over this newspaper and all media. Everyone in Mobile would know their name and what they look like! Total BS!

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Theodore Kearley

I'm sure that they will be identified in the near future. It is Mobile, after all. Let the investigations play out first...

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