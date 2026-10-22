City council night meeting

The Mobile City Council during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Questions about how the city lost $14.7 million will have to wait until next week’s Mobile City Council meeting, the body’s president said.

District 3 Council President C.J. Small told Lagniappe Daily he does not plan to call for an emergency City Council meeting to discuss what could be the largest amount of money a city has lost to a fraud scheme in American history.

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