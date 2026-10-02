Downtown Dauphin Street

Bars and restaurants line this section of Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.

 Staff photo

Harassment by homeless people and drunken parking lot parties are some of the concerns business owners said city leaders and police officials should address if they want to draw more visitors to downtown Mobile.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance hosted a meeting Thursday afternoon for bar managers, restaurateurs and various business owners to discuss downtown safety issues with a panel that included Public Safety Director Curtis Graves, Mobile Police Chief William Jackson and Central Precinct Captain Ernest Treubig, among others.

Public Safety panel

(Left to right) Mobile Chief of Operations James Barber, Homeless Outreach Coordinator Kendell Young, Downtown Mobile Alliance President Fred Rendfrey, Public Safety Director Curtis Graves, Police Chief William Jackson and Capt. Ernest Treubig took part in a panel on downtown safety on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

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(2) comments

Michael Gewin

Ah, yes, its all just a matter of “perception”. That’s the old bromide heard from MPD officials and their overseers anytime the question of crime is broached. In other words, those of us who notice that almost every night’s news starts with a startling list of murders and mayhem, robberies and rapes, thefts and wrecks are just delusional. All those reports are just anomalies in an otherwise near utopia of civic peacefulness. But if crime in Mobile has, indeed, not reached dangerous levels or is falling precipitously, then it should be quite easy to disabuse us of our delusions and belay our fears. A start would be to publish comprehensive crime statistics. By “comprehensive” I mean statistics beyond those reported to the FBI which are so easily manipulated and so unreliable as to be almost useless; just click-bait for internet sites and useful only to politicians when improving and subject to their ridicule when rising.

How about providing the following statistics for each of the past five years?

-Total calls for service by reason to MPD

-Total shootings

-Total stabbings

-Total deaths from shootings, stabbings, etc.

-Total robberies, burglaries, thefts, etc.

-Total drug arrest

-Total traffic tickets issued by reason

-Total vehicle wrecks with the causes thereof

-Total search warrants issued

-Total arrest warrants executed

-Total cases prosecuted by the Mobile County DA

-Estimates of unreported crimes

With these statistics as a starting point, we could get a good idea of whether crime is decreasing, stable, or increasing in Mobile. And, along with these statistics, maybe we should start asking what “perception” a Mobile visitor forms when he rides into town dodging reckless drivers, and sees litter filled streets, dilapidated buildings, curfew signs, security cameras in almost all our public spaces, and must pass through metal detectors to enter a high school football game or even a symphony performance at the Saenger.

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mobilianzero
Bryan Fuenmayor

For the ones who refuse the help and want to live on the streets, I think we should pass a law making that illegal. It will send them to jail until they agree to accept help. It's harsh but I'm opening to other effective solutions.

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