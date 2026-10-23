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Updated: October 24, 2026 @ 1:24 am
Government Plaza, the RSA Battle House Tower and the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel rise from downtown Mobile in May 2026.
Reporter
The former chief of Mobile’s finance department outlined how high-dollar payments were made during his tenure as questions persist about the recent loss of $14.7 million in a fraudulent wire transfer.
Scott Collins served as the city’s executive director of finance from 2024 until 2026, when Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis appointed Logan Gewin to replace him in April.
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I have a sneaky feeling we're going to try and protect whatever good ole boy made the colossal goof.
Every detail of this must be outed in the end or this city is no better than a 2 bit banana republic.
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(1) comment
I have a sneaky feeling we're going to try and protect whatever good ole boy made the colossal goof.
Every detail of this must be outed in the end or this city is no better than a 2 bit banana republic.
Welcome to the discussion.
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.