Adam Hays

J. Adam Hays speaks to reporters after being appointed as acting director of the Mobile Airport Authority on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (Photo by Scott Johnson)

The Mobile Airport Authority’s newly appointed acting executive director said Wednesday he did not seek the job, but is now focused on keeping the downtown terminal project on schedule and on budget.

J. Adam Hays, who currently serves as the agency’s planning and development engineering manager, was unanimously appointed the agency’s head after the resignation of executive director Andy Wilson.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

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