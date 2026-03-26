MOBILE AIRPORT AUTHORITY Hays named acting executive director By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Mar 26, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email J. Adam Hays speaks to reporters after being appointed as acting director of the Mobile Airport Authority on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (Photo by Scott Johnson) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Airport Authority’s newly appointed acting executive director said Wednesday he did not seek the job, but is now focused on keeping the downtown terminal project on schedule and on budget.J. Adam Hays, who currently serves as the agency’s planning and development engineering manager, was unanimously appointed the agency’s head after the resignation of executive director Andy Wilson. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E96 9@>6 DEC6E49 ;FDE J6E[ 3FE H6’C6 86EE:?8 E96C6]”k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mw6 25565 E92E 96 DE:== 6IA64ED E96 AC@;64E E@ >66E :ED 4FCC6?E 72== a_ae E:>6=:?6]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m“p3D@=FE6=J[ 23D@=FE6=J — H6VC6 8@:?8 E@ 36 DF3DE2?E:2==J 4@>A=6E6 3J E96 6?5 @7 pF8FDE[” w2JD D2:5] “x 7F==J 2?E:4:A2E6 FD 36:?8 4@>A=6E6=J 5@?6 3J $6AE6>36C]”k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mw2JD 2=D@ DA@<6 H2C>=J 23@FE (:=D@?[ H9@D6 C6D:8?2E:@? H2D 2??@F?465 %F6D52J 27E6C?@@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m“x 4@?D:56C p?5J (:=D@? 2 7C:6?5] w6 H2D 2 8@@5 >6?E@C E@ >6] w6 C62==J D9@H65 >6 E96 C@A6D E9C@F89@FE >J E:>6 96C6 2E |pp 2?5 x H:D9 9:> 2== E96 36DE[” w2JD D2:5]k^DA2?mk^Am Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813. 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