Featured Merry Widow up for sale BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Jun 26, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Merry Widow’s owner Friday said it is time to hand the iconic night spot to a new owner who can keep the music playing.Chris Schwall, who has run the venue at the corner of Conti and Conception streets since 2019, announced in a Facebook post Friday morning that he is selling the 11-year-old business. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“tDE23=:D965 :? a_`d[ %96 |6CCJ (:5@H :D A6C764E 7@C 4@?46CED[ AC:G2E6 A2CE:6D 2?5 4@CA@C2E6 82E96C:?8D[” 2 8C2A9:4 $49H2== A@DE65 E@ 9:D A6CD@?2= AC@7:=6 C625D] “%FC?<6J @A6C2E:@? H:E9 DE2E6\@7\E96\2CE D@F?5 2?5 =:89E:?8]”k^AmkAmx? 2 4@>>6?E 36=@H 9:D A@DE[ $49H2== HC@E6 “?@E9:?8 :D 492?8:?8[” 2?5 E96 G6?F6 :D 3@@<65 H:E9 A6C7@C>6CD E9C@F89 u63CF2CJ a_af] %96 |6CCJ (:5@H’D H63D:E6 =:DED D9@HD 7C@> yF=J E@ s646>36C]k^Am kAm$49H2== E@=5 {28?:2AA6 96 DA6?E E96 A2DE 6:89E >@?E9D ECJ:?8 E@ 7:?5 2 A2CE?6C H9@ 4@F=5 96=A 9:> CF? %96 |6CCJ (:5@H[ 3FE E92E D62C49 H2D F?DF446DD7F=] w6 564:565 E@ D6== E96 3FD:?6DD[ 96 D2:5[ D@ 96 H@F=5 ?@E 92G6 E@ >:DD 2?@E96C @?6 @7 9:D ``\J62C\@=5 D@?’D 32D632== 82>6D]k^AmkAm%96 A2DE 76H J62CD 92G6 366? >@C6 E92? <:?5 E@ %96 |6CCJ (:5@H] x? 255:E:@? E@ 9@DE:?8 =@42= >FD:4:2?D 2?5 A6C7@C>6CD @? :ED DE286[ E96 G6?F6 H6=4@>65 =686?52CJ A6C7@C>6CD =:<6 !9@636 qC:586CD[ p7C@>2?[ E96 #63:CE9 qC2DD q2?5 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAm$:?46 96 A@DE65 E96 7=J6C E@ 9:D A286[ $49H2== D2:5 96 92D C646:G65 @776CD 7C@> 3FJ6CD :? E9C66 5:776C6?E DE2E6D[ 2D H6== 2D 2? @FEA@FC:?8 @7 =@G6 2?5 DFAA@CE 7C@> %96 |6CCJ (:5@H’D 72?D]k^AmkAm$49H2==UCDBF@jD A@DE C625D U=5BF@jD6C:@FD :?BF:C:6D @?=JUC5BF@j 23@FE AFC492D:?8 %96 |6CCJ (:5@H D9@F=5 36 D6?E E@ k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i>6CCJH:5@HD>:=<o8>2:=]4@>Qm>6CCJH:5@HD>:=<o8>2:=]4@>k^2m] %96 3F:=5:?8 :D ?@E :?4=F565 :? E96 D2=6]k^Am Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Merry Widow Operetta German-language Operettas Operettas Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Follow Kyle Hamrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now No record Tuberville donated Senate salary to veterans Faith Academy accused at counselor’s sentencing More of complaint against Kennon revealed No record of a 2018 Tuberville home purchase Laffitte faces sheriff qualification question Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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