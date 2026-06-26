The Merry Widow

The Merry Widow’s owner Friday said it is time to hand the iconic night spot to a new owner who can keep the music playing.

Chris Schwall, who has run the venue at the corner of Conti and Conception streets since 2019, announced in a Facebook post Friday morning that he is selling the 11-year-old business.

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