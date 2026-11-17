Featured MPD — Suspect wanted for store robbery BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email Nov 17, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mobile police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a grocery store and pepper-sprayed the store's security guard.Robbery 1st × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~? |@?52J[ }@G6>36C `e[ a_ae[ 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J eibd A]>][ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ ded` |@776EE #@25 W!:88=J (:88=JX :? C676C6?46 E@ 2 4@>>6C4:2= C@336CJ] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD 5:D4@G6C65 2 >2=6 G:4E:> H2D C64@G6C:?8 27E6C 36:?8 DAC2J65 H:E9 A6AA6C DAC2J 3J 2? F?<?@H? >2=6 DF3;64E]k^AmkAm&A@? 7FCE96C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ @77:46CD 5:D4@G6C65 E96 DF3;64E 6I:E65 E96 DE@C6 H:E9 F?A2:5 >6C492?5:D6 H96? E96 G:4E:> W2 DE@C6 D64FC:EJ 8F2C5X 2EE6>AE65 E@ DE@A 9:>] %92E’D H96? E96 DF3;64E DAC2J65 A6AA6C DAC2J 2E E96 G:4E:>] %96 DF3;64E 7=65 E96 D46?6] %9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robbery Crime Theft Law-related Events Crimes Property Crimes newsalerts Author email Follow newsalerts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Daphne cheer coach sues over tryout controversy Heroic Mississippi riverboat captain from Mobile Federal clerk left post after exposed affair Ex-spouses expected to blame each other in fraud trial Sunday Brunch — What could it be? Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.