Mobile residents have until the last week of March to vote for one of two new looks for the city’s revamped public transit system.

The city and Via Transit partnered in September 2025 to remake Mobile’s WAVE transit system of buses into a new network of trolleys, fixed bus routes and van services, which is currently slated to launch in July.

Atcagi

How many people use the bus? I'm genuinely curious. I think I've seen a bus stop on Dauphin, other than that I couldn't tell you.

Atcagi

In case anyone else was wondering;

The Wave Transit System in Mobile, AL, serves roughly 1,600–1,700 riders daily, with annual ridership dropping to around 628,000 recently. The system operates 13 routes covering the city, with less than 0.3% of total workers in the county using public transit for commuting.

Key details regarding bus ridership in Mobile:

Daily Usage: Approximately 1,628 daily riders were recorded in 2022, though more recent reports indicate fluctuating numbers.

Annual Ridership: Total annual ridership has been on a downward trend, dropping from over 836,000 in 2019 to around 628,000 in recent reports.

Service Reliability: The City of Mobile has recently worked to eliminate previous issues where 20% of buses did not run, with the system now showing improved reliability.

Coverage: Only about 14% of trips in Mobile County are accessible by bus.

