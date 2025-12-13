McGregor damage

The new McGregor roundabout as seen on Saturday, Dec. 13. (Photo courtesy of Tim Jordan)

 Photo courtesy of Tim Jordan

The new roundabout at the intersection of South McGregor Avenue and Dauphin Street opened to much pomp Thursday after being closed for more than two years. By the weekend, an unknown driver marred the traffic feature.

Photos posted to Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 13, show one of the roundabout’s directional signs mangled in the grass, and deep tire ruts stretching across its small park. The roundabout was part of a $25 million project the city, Mobile County Commission and others undertook to upgrade the popular intersection.

Robert Bacon

That demonstration was too complicated for my small, drunk Mobilian brain.

guest160

Good grief. There are roundabouts throughout Mobile, including very busy ones at McGowan Park by Costco. They’ve never been damaged like this. This is obviously vandalism. Probably a Spring Hill hater.

KRedden

Baldwin County drivers have used roundabouts for years with no problem. Spring Hill drivers not as intelligent and will take them a while to learn to go around and not straight through the intersection.

