City Council August 4, 2026

District 2 resident Anna Bush speaks to the Mobile City Council on Aug. 4, 2026 about a new version of the city's animal control ordinance.

The Mobile City Council is poised to vote on a rewrite of the city’s animal control ordinance after amending the proposal more than a month ago.

The body’s agenda for Tuesday night, Oct. 6, includes a vote on a new set of rules for Mobile’s pet owners.

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