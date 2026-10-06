Featured New pet rules up for Council vote BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Oct 6, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email District 2 resident Anna Bush speaks to the Mobile City Council on Aug. 4, 2026 about a new version of the city's animal control ordinance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile City Council is poised to vote on a rewrite of the city’s animal control ordinance after amending the proposal more than a month ago.The body’s agenda for Tuesday night, Oct. 6, includes a vote on a new set of rules for Mobile’s pet owners. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>@3:=62=]A@CE2=]4:G:44=6C<]4@>^6G6?E^chd^7:=6D^2EE249>6?E^`b_hbQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmFA52E65 G6CD:@? @? E96 6G6?:?8’D 286?52k^2m :D 5:776C6?E 7C@> |2J@C $A:C@ r96C:@8@E:D’ @C:8:?2= AC@A@D2= 27E6C k2 E:E=6lQr@F?4:= 2>6?5D AC@A@D65 A6E CF=6DQ 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^E?4>D^2DD6E^65:E@C:2=^`3b__22_\_2ad\c`22\gfg`\bc456_3d7a3_^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmF?56C8@:?8 2 ?F>36C @7 C6G:D:@?D :? 2? pF8FDE >66E:?8 @7 E96 4@F?4:=’D AF3=:4 D276EJ 4@>>:EE66]k^2m xE 5@6D ?@E :?4=F56 2 =:DE @7 3C665D 4@?D:56C65 “9:89 C:D<[” 2?5 567:?6D 2 “9:89\C:D< 2?:>2=” 2D 2?J 2?:>2= E92E 92D 2 9:DE@CJ @7 3:E:?8 H:E9@FE AC@G@42E:@?]k^Am kAm!6E @H?6CD >2J 86E 2C@F?5 E96 @C5:?2?46’D “9@2C5:?8” AC@G:D:@? :7 E96:C 5@8D @C 42ED 2C6 DA2J65 @C ?6FE6C65[ 92G6 4FCC6?E G244:?2E:@?D[ 2?5 2C6 6:E96C >:4C@49:AA65 @C =:46?D65 3J E96 4:EJ]k^AmkAm$EC:4E6C CF=6D 7@C A6E @H?6CD9:A 2?5 DE66A6C 7:?6D 7@C G:@=2E:?8 2?:>2= 4@?EC@= CF=6D k2 E:E=6lQ!6E CF=6D AC@A@D65 E@ r@F?4:=Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^E?4>D^2DD6E^65:E@C:2=^32a`bf2_\442e\c7h`\h`d7\d_b47ehe2hc7^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm42>6 367@C6 E96 r:EJ r@F?4:= :? yF=Jk^2m[ 7@==@H:?8 >@?E9D @7 AF3=:4 5:D4FDD:@? 23@FE =@@D6 5@8D C@2>:?8 ?6:893@C9@@5D 2C@F?5 E@H?]k^AmkAmp7E6C D@>6 4:E:K6?D 4C:E:4:K65 2?5 BF6DE:@?65 E96 FA52E65 @C5:?2?46 — A2CE:4F=2C=J :ED 567:?:E:@? @7 2 “9:89\C:D< 2?:>2=” — E96 4@F?4:=’D AF3=:4 D276EJ 4@>>:EE66 >256 492?86D E@ E96 AC@A@D2= :? pF8FDE 2?5 564:565 E@ G@E6 @? :E 2E 2 =2E6C >66E:?8]k^Am Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pet Animal Control Service Human–animal Interaction Humans And Other Species Animals Issues In Animal Ethics Animal Welfare Zoology Animal Ethics Domesticated Animals Dogs Kyle Hamrick Reporter Author email Follow Kyle Hamrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now South Alabama students charged for presidential threats Florist convicted of child porn Mobile mayor to skip Trump rally Mobile ‘dangerous,’ Tuberville vows to send National Guard DHR dropping children from program Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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