Paul Prine

Paul Prine speaks during his Mobile mayoral campaign announcement March 11, 2025, at Government Plaza.

Updated Information

This story was updated to include more information about Manum Saddiq.

Mobile mayoral candidate Paul Prine, who commuted from Saraland during his tenure as the city’s police chief, now rents a home in Mobile and can vote in the Azalea City, according to records reviewed by Lagniappe.

While still maintaining a home in Saraland, Prine is currently a registered voter in the city, according to his voting information from the Alabama Secretary of State, and his residence is reported to be on East Drive, half a mile south of the University of South Alabama.

Prine announces Mobile mayoral bid
Prine touts ‘fundamental pillars’ in campaign launch

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

mermary1

"distraction tactics"? No. He moved to Mobile so he could run for mayor. Nothing else whatsoever. Obviously.

Report Add Reply
Steve Nelson

I agree, and as police chief he also should have lived in Mobile

Report Add Reply
guest2138

Mr Prine is an example of why parents of school age children move of the city. He moved to Saraland because of the perceived reason of his children getting a better education. Until either 1. the MCPSS board holds the School Superintendent accountable to the failed schools or 2. The current board is replaced with appointees, who then will start fresh with new school management.

Report Add Reply
guest160

Picking and choosing media favorites is a disturbing campaign strategy, don’t you think? He wants to be mayor of “all” the people but only answers questions from “some “ of the media.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In