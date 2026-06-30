Mobile Council 2026

The Mobile City Council as seen in March 2026 (Staff photo).

Mobile’s rules for AirBnBs and other short-term rentals need to be evaluated, city councilors agreed after learning only a few are abiding by the current standards amid a boom in bookings.

Councilors discussed the issue during their pre-meeting work session Tuesday morning, June 30, after deciding a Kentucky Street rental property should not receive a conditional use permit because it does not meet the city’s requirements for trash collection.

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(2) comments

BB Gunn

(1) What is the difference between residential and commercial property with regards to hotel/motel? (2) Is the rental for a room (i.e. the owner of the house lives there, is a primary address for them, etc.) or is the home a "2nd" otherwise unused home? (3) Does the property allow for businesses to be run? (When I applied for a business license to run from my home, I was told I could have no clients at my location...I had to travel to them)? (5)Are there already exceptions to rental properties (and definitions of short and long term rental agreements)?

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Walter Bower

we do not have to reinvent the wheel......look around at city's that have been doing this for decades......find out how the successful ones are handling the issue.....

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