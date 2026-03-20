Featured Semmes man charged with Bosnian war crimes BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Author twitter Author email Mar 20, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man accused of killing multiple civilians during the Bosnian War more than 30 years ago was arrested in Mobile County this week on war crimes charges.U.S. Marshals took Hamdija Alukic, 70, into custody on Wednesday, Mar. 18. He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAms@4F>6?ED 7:=65 :? E96 &]$] s:DEC:4E r@FCE 7@C E96 $@FE96C? s:DEC:4E @7 p=232>2 DE2E6 p=F<:4 :D 244FD65 @7 <:==:?8 EH@ $6C3:2? >6?[ 2D H6== 2D 3FC?:?8 2 42C 2?5 2 9@FD6 :? 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