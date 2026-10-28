MAWSS Water, sewer rate increases proposed By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2026 Oct 28, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Water customers in Mobile would see higher sewer rates under a new fee schedule that would take effect in 2027 if approved.Under the proposal, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) would increase base sewer rates by 6.2 percent beginning Jan. 1, while leaving water consumption rates unchanged. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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