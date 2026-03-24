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Former Mobile Airport Authority Executive Andy Wilson (Provided)

The Mobile Airport Authority’s top executive is stepping down as a major terminal project nears completion, citing a “personal decision.”

Executive Director Andy Wilson has decided to leave the role after joining the authority in October 2024, officials announced Tuesday.

Curry steps down as Mobile Airport Authority president
Mobile Airport Authority names Wilson as executive director

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

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(4) comments

ecork

hhhmmm.... Stimpson gets put on the Authority and two months later, the Port's President magically resigns for personal reasons. Hhhmm, I wonder who his replacement will be?

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ecork

why is it no longer possible to edit a posted response?

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ecork

DELETE THIS COMMENT & THREAD

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ecork

why is it no longer possible to edit and/or delete your own posted comment?

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