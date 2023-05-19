When it comes to the impacts of the city’s annexation plan on local schools it’s a classic good news, bad news situation.
The bad news is the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) would lose a small amount of funding for five years. The good news is the schools would make the difference up quickly, starting in year six, and would bring in even more funding in the long term.
When the county schools asked for more funding more than 20 years ago, the city and county came up with two different solutions, City Chief of Staff James Barber said. The county added a half-cent sales tax to help give the schools the funding they needed, while the city instituted a 7 mill property tax increase, he said.
If those living in West Mobile agree to join the city, the half-cent county sales tax used for schools will disappear almost immediately. It will eventually be replaced by the property tax increase, but not before a five-year moratorium on the tax has ended.
This means for five years, the schools will lose the revenue from the half-cent sales tax and it won’t immediately be made up, Barber said.
The hit to the schools’ budget would equate to about $1 million per year for a spending plan in the hundreds of millions of dollars, Barber said. After the moratorium ends, however, schools would begin collecting even more revenue in the future, he said.
“They will collect twice as much from the property tax,” Barber said.
Barber said the city met with MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and members of the school board about the possible change and they have not “received any concern over it.”
MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips confirmed the system is aware of the change and is working with the city on it.
Board member Reginald Crenshaw said while the body can’t do much about the change because it’s up to voters, he added the revenue dip over five years will “not hurt us tremendously.”
“We feel like we’re going to make it up in the long term,” he said.
Residents who agree to join the city will see an increase in their property tax bill. A 7 mill increase is equivalent to $70 per year on $100,000 of home value. That means for a $200,000 home, the property tax bill will increase by $140.
Despite some arguments from those opposed to annexation, the 7 mill property tax does not pay for city services and those services will not be impacted by the five-year moratorium. This means those who vote to join the city won’t have to wait for services.
Services that would be added for residents who agree to come into the city include ambulance coverage, garbage and trash pickup, as well as continued city fire and police protection.
County residents can pay as much as $360 per year for private garbage collection, according to city projections. Those same residents can pay as much as $720 per year to haul yard debris and other trash to a landfill. The city provides residential garbage pickup once a week and trash hauling every other week.
County residents with homes worth less than $1.6 million would save money joining the city if they pay for the services in the county.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
