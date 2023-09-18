Mobile Bay residents concerned about Alabama Power Company’s plan to bury 21 million tons of coal ash at Barry Steam Plant and other statewide facilities will have to drive more than two hours if they want to voice their views at a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Montgomery by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Because the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) statewide coal ash storage plan applies to power-generating facilities around Alabama and not just to Barry Steam Plant, an in-person public hearing is scheduled to take place at Embassy Suites in Montgomery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., EPA spokesperson James Pinkney said Monday morning. He said there are no plans to hold any in-person public hearings in Mobile, but an online public hearing is still slated to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
EPA announced in August it will consider denying ADEM’s plan after two months allotted for public comments ends in October. As of right now, Alabama Power Company plans to bury the toxic byproduct of energy production in an unlined pond not far from the Mobile River, which flows down to the Azalea City and is designated a reserve source of drinking water.
“In its first proposed denial of a state coal ash permit program, EPA finds that the Alabama permit program is significantly less protective of people and waterways than the federal regulations require,” an EPA statement published last month reads. “Under federal regulations, surface impoundments cannot be closed if, once closure is complete, the coal ash continues to be saturated by groundwater.”
EPA told Alabama Power in January its $1billion plan to store coal ash in the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta “potentially violated” federal environmental regulations. Before that, Mobile Baykeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit against Alabama Power over Barry Steam Plant in September 2022.
