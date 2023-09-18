Plant Barry web

James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant in Bucks, Alabama.

Mobile Bay residents concerned about Alabama Power Company’s plan to bury 21 million tons of coal ash at Barry Steam Plant and other statewide facilities will have to drive more than two hours if they want to voice their views at a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Montgomery by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Because the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) statewide coal ash storage plan applies to power-generating facilities around Alabama and not just to Barry Steam Plant, an in-person public hearing is scheduled to take place at Embassy Suites in Montgomery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., EPA spokesperson James Pinkney said Monday morning. He said there are no plans to hold any in-person public hearings in Mobile, but an online public hearing is still slated to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

