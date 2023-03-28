A federal lawsuit filed two weeks ago by former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley against the city of Montgomery is the latest fallout from a 2-year-old case before the Alabama Ethics Commission that featured Attorney General Steve Marshall accusing the commission of violating due process rules.
Finley and former Chief of Operations Jennifer Reaves were found by the Ethics Commission in August 2021 to have violated the Ethics Act and were turned over to the AG’s office for administrative resolution, meaning they would be assessed a penalty outside of court and not tried criminally. Marshall, however, ended up clearing both of wrongdoing after his office conducted its own investigation and found false evidence and misrepresentation of facts were used by the Ethics Commission to obtain rulings against Finley and Reaves.
“To the extent you found probable cause to believe that the above-referenced respondents violated the Alabama Ethics Act, I believe you did so based on incomplete or misleading information,” Marshall wrote to the Ethics Commission explaining his decision to clear Finley and Reaves.
On March 16 of this year, Finley filed suit against the city of Montgomery in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Northern Division alleging he was more or less bullied into accepting an administrative resolution by the Ethics Commission in lieu of facing possible felony charges. In his suit, Finley points squarely at the Ethics Commission as having withheld evidence that would have cleared him of charges he broke ethics laws and claims those actions led to his termination.
“Finley was subsequently told by the Ethics Commission General Counsel Cynthia Raulston that he would be found guilty of ethic violations and he could accept the administrative resolution or be charged as a felon. Finley was not told of what he had violated. Finley later learned exculpatory evidence had been withheld from him and his lawyers that cleared his name and showed the complaints were falsified,” the complaint reads. “Fearing he would be charged with a felony, Finley agreed to the administrative resolution after pressure by Raulston.”
The former police chief alleges his agreement to accept an administrative resolution of the charges against him was used by the city to fire him. Finley seeks to be returned to his former position along with back pay and any raises he should have received. He’s also asking for punitive damages, injunctive relief, interest, attorneys’ fees and costs.
Marshall’s office rejected administrative resolutions of both cases sent by the Ethics Commission out of concern there had been violations of the “Brady rule,” which dictates the handling of exculpatory evidence. A year later, in July 2022, the Ethics Commission adopted Administrative Order 2022-03 (AO 2022-03) relieving the body of its duty under due process rules to provide exculpatory evidence to individuals charged with ethics violations and even to outside agencies charged with investigating them. That order, self-promulgated by the Ethics Commission, led Marshall’s office to file suit in Montgomery County Circuit Court against the commission this past November, asking the court to strike down AO 2022-03.
Marshall’s suit was filed against the Ethics Commission, its board and Executive Director Tom Albritton to challenge the commission’s assertion in AO 2022-03 that it is neither required nor permitted to disclose exculpatory evidence — known as “Brady material” — to those under investigation for ethics violations. The AG’s office has argued this represents a departure from federal due process protections established in the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brady v. Maryland requiring disclosure of evidence in the government’s possession that is favorable to the accused.
In a December motion to dismiss the case, the Ethics Commission argued back that AO 2022-03 “does not issue a new rule” and “is not a self-imposed prohibition on providing Brady material to respondents. Rather, it provides an interpretation of the existing requirements imposed by the Ethics Act in accordance with the commission’s obligation to issue advisory opinions per (the Alabama Code).”
The Ethics Commission also argued in the motion to dismiss that AO 2022-03 “provides a necessary interpretation” of the commission’s seemingly contradictory duties under the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure and the secrecy requirements mandated under the Alabama Ethics Act. In short, the commission argues its duty to secrecy supersedes any requirement to provide Brady materials.
Whether Marshall clearing Finley and Reaves was the impetus for the Ethics Commission to adopt AO 2022-03 isn’t at all clear. Albritton did not respond to questions about that prior to publication deadline for this story. However, Marshall’s response to what he determined to be inappropriate actions by Raulston and senior investigator Byron Butler directly impacted the Ethics Commission a year before it adopted its controversial administrative order.
Marshall’s lawsuit mentions a 101-page memorandum to the Ethics Commission in which “the Attorney General raised concerns that the Ethics Commission had violated the Brady rule in its handling of the cases by not turning over material exculpatory or impeachment evidence to the respondents.” Marshall pointed specifically to Raulston and Butler as having made material misrepresentations of facts to ethics commissioners, and he went on to strip Raulston of the ability to legally represent the state. Raulston is now listed as a special assistant to the director on the Ethics Commission website.
In a March 14 filing responding to the Ethics Commission’s motion to dismiss the case, Marshall’s office also included a 2017 letter from Raulston to Birmingham attorney Bill Athanas responding to his claims the commission had withheld exculpatory evidence in another circumstance. Raulston, who was then serving as assistant general counsel, denies such evidence was withheld, but also takes a position clearly at odds with the one adopted by the Ethics Commission last year.
“No matter the type of evidence, anything that is exculpatory is required to be disclosed. I have made it clear on numerous occasions that we do not have any additional exculpatory evidence,” Raulston wrote. “I have been a prosecutor for 14 years and I understand the disclosure obligations.”
Friction between the AG’s office and the Ethics Commission has grown. Since Marshall’s initial objections to its efforts to adopt AO 2022-03, the Ethics Commission has stopped referring cases to the AG’s office, opting instead to use individual district attorneys’ offices.
“Rather than cure the deficiencies in its procedures, the Ethics Commission has withheld referrals for prosecution and proposed administrative resolutions from the Attorney General since the adoption of AO 2022-03,” Marshall’s lawsuit states.
Since the treatment of exculpatory evidence is central to Finley’s federal suit against the city of Montgomery, it appears likely much of what happened there could spill out into open court, possibly creating another public relations headache for the Ethics Commission in addition to Marshall’s lawsuit. Albritton also faces high-profile trouble on another front due to his involvement in overseeing a charitable trust that paid $120,000 of his children’s college tuition.
Marshall has also been active in a civil suit related to that situation, petitioning the court to be added as a plaintiff in the case in late February. In that motion, Marshall directly accused Albritton of fraud and self-dealing in his role with the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund. Marshall’s office had no comment when asked whether a criminal investigation of Albritton’s actions is underway or if statutes of limitations will come into play.
