After weeks of speculation that violence during Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebrations could be rampant, zero felony arrests were made, leaving officials to worry about mere logistical issues like parking.
Questions about public safety during this year’s Carnival celebrations became a heightened concern following a gang-related shooting in the streets of downtown Mobile during a crowded New Year’s Eve celebration, leaving one dead and eight others injured — including bystanders. Alabama’s new permitless carry legislation, which took effect Jan. 1, also fed into those fears.
But the violence never materialized, and the season ended with no shootings during Mardi Gras events, no homicides and no felony arrests. In fact, complaints overall were cut in half this year despite Mobile returning to pre-pandemic attendance numbers.
“It was a really calm Mardi Gras overall,” Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said.
Violence during other Mardi Gras celebrations this year made national headlines. On Monday, Feb. 20, a 21-year-old shot and killed a teenager and injured four others in New Orleans during a parade that was passing St. Charles Avenue. Two other Mardi Gras shootings occurred in Shreveport, La., on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, claiming the life of a 17-year-old.
Past Mobile Mardi Gras seasons have seen multiple felony arrests, including shootings and murders. In 2020, a man shot into a parked car and killed his ex-wife’s boyfriend prior to an Infant Mystics parade. His ex-wife and a third passenger were injured during the incident. During Fat Tuesday in 2016, a 16-year-old shot and killed a 15-year-old between Government and Conti streets near the Scott Street intersection.
Last year, one motorist was randomly targeted by gunfire following a Lundi Gras parade as she drove through the intersection of Broad Street and Spring Hill Avenue. She suffered a gunshot wound to her arm.
The lack of emergency incidents this year is a combination of several factors, according to Battiste, which include increased manpower and logistical strategies such as using temporary lighting to illuminate darker areas downtown and stationing police officers on street corners and guard towers for an explicit presence.
Battiste also said law enforcement leaders were able to respond following the New Year’s Eve incident and begin planning how agencies could ensure a safe Mardi Gras, which he believes helped ease public uncertainty and sent a warning to potential criminals.
According to parade reports published by the Mobile Police Department (MPD), officers received 227 complaints this year in comparison to the 413 reported in 2022. There were 20 arrests for misdemeanor offenses. In 2022, there were 29 arrests, including two for felony offenses.
This decline in arrests and complaints comes despite larger crowds this year.
According to MPD crowd estimates, 1,032,757 attended this year’s parades. This is compared to previous attendance of 958,308 in 2022, 1,028,614 in 2020 and 970,806 in 2019. Mardi Gras parades were canceled in 2021.
Mobile Carnival Museum Executive Director Judi Gulledge said the city’s 85 Mardi Gras-associated events and private parties could easily add another 80,000 to the city’s final count.
Battiste said between 100 and 120 officers were typically along the parade routes during a parade. MPD beefed that number up by around 30 more officers leading up to Fat Tuesday. He said this included MPD, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies and State Troopers.
The final week of Mardi Gras also corresponded with a local horse-mounted officer training program, which welcomed 31 additional law enforcement officers from around the nation who were able to assist in parade crowd control as part of their training.
With little response needed to address violence, focus landed on logistical fixes going forward, mainly where people are allowed and not allowed to park their cars.
Mobile towed 510 vehicles this year for parking in forbidden areas during Mardi Gras events; last year, 337 vehicles were towed.
“There were more tows,” Battiste said. “For the life of me, I can’t understand why there was an increase.”
Weeks prior to Mardi Gras events, the city posts its notorious gold and purple “No Parking” signs along the streets on or adjacent to parade routes. The signs say parking is forbidden in those areas two hours before and after parades.
“Many times these are people who are from out of town, but a lot of times these are people who live locally and have been doing this long enough to know you shouldn't be parking on Church Street or Conti Street,” Battiste said. “We need those corridors to be open.”
These streets are strategically blocked off to provide access for emergency vehicles to respond quickly anywhere along parade routes. Other areas are blocked off to ensure people in local residential housing and apartment facilities can navigate in and out of driveways.
Battiste said nothing changed this year in terms of closing streets or deterring traffic prior to parade events. However, Broad Street was completely open for the first time in several years following the completion of revitalization work, which began in 2019.
He said the city is always considering changes for how to best accommodate motorists who are working or living downtown and are not necessarily attending Carnival-related events.
“Overall, I really think we had a really great Mardi Gras,” Battiste said. “I think that the logistical plan of operations that we put in place worked well and we were able to execute all aspects of it. I think the end result was having a very safe Mardi Gras season. I think the entire city wanted to see us have a successful Mardi Gras because it’s a representation of who we are as a city.”
