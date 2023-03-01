Mardi Gras

After weeks of speculation that violence during Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebrations could be rampant, zero felony arrests were made, leaving officials to worry about mere logistical issues like parking.

Questions about public safety during this year’s Carnival celebrations became a heightened concern following a gang-related shooting in the streets of downtown Mobile during a crowded New Year’s Eve celebration, leaving one dead and eight others injured — including bystanders. Alabama’s new permitless carry legislation, which took effect Jan. 1, also fed into those fears.

