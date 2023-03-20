Nija Hill’s life changed forever on Sept. 6, 2021 when her 16-year-old son Chavan Scruggs was gunned down near Figures Park.
“He changed my life that day,” Hill said. “I was breaking down and God beamed me back up.”
Scruggs, who would’ve turned 18 this year, played football and basketball and worked two jobs, Hill said.
“He was laying in the middle of the street lifeless when I got here,” she said.
Less than two years later, Hill and other family members of loved ones killed by gun violence gathered at Figures Park to rally for changes to help end the epidemic. The event, sponsored by Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence, started with a march through a small portion of Toulminville.
A crowd marched through the neighborhood chanting a number of slogans aimed at reducing the occurrence of gun violence.
One of those marchers was Debra Davis. Her 28-year-old son Brandon Davis was killed on March 10, 2022. She said she felt encouraged by the event.
“You get the support of other people and I felt a little better,” she said.
Hill was also encouraged by the inaugural event, calling it “a good start.”
“This is the first of my battles against gun violence,” she said. “This is a good start. This is a good fight.”
Josh Jones, the Mobile Police Department youth violence coordinator, said he was moved part way through the march. He said he could hear the pain in the voices of the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and grandparents at Sunday’s event.
“I heard the pain in their voice,” he said. “This is not just for show. These are people who are really hurting.”
Listening to the speakers and marchers, Jones said one of two things can happen. Those listening can choose to become an advocate, or they can ignore it and choose to be an adversary.
“I don’t want to hear no more cries like that and I know you don’t want to either,” he said. “This is the lifestyle we’ve got to choose.”
Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007. Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council. Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
