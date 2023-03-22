On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 12:32 p.m., officers responded to 1567 Dublin Street, Williamson High School in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a juvenile female victim was approached by two juvenile females subjects and a juvenile male subject. The subjects had a physical altercation with the victim causing her minor injuries. The victim’s mother responded to the school, became disorderly and threatened to use a weapon while standing outside. She was taken into custody. The three juvenile subjects were transported to Strickland Youth Center and Stephanie Ford, 35 was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 1870 Pleasant Valley Avenue, Mobile Continuous Learning Center, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the juvenile female subject was attempting to enroll in school when she struck a female victim, an assistant principal, and threatened to kill her. The victim refused medical treatment. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 3:47 p.m., officers responded to University Hospital in refence to a male shot that arrived by personal vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred at 700 block of Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments. Allegedly the victim was standing in the breezeway when he was struck by gunfire. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 10:25 p.m., officers responded to 7883 Howells Ferry Road, Morris Mobile Homes, in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was standing in the driveway when two subjects drove up in a vehicle and the passenger shot him with a firearm. The subjects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
