On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 12:32 p.m., officers responded to 1567 Dublin Street, Williamson High School in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a juvenile female victim was approached by two juvenile females subjects and a juvenile male subject. The subjects had a physical altercation with the victim causing her minor injuries. The victim’s mother responded to the school, became disorderly and threatened to use a weapon while standing outside. She was taken into custody. The three juvenile subjects were transported to Strickland Youth Center and Stephanie Ford, 35 was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.

