This story has been updated to include comments from Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood and Nakhla defense attorney Richard Jaffe.
After two days of hearings into a juror’s residency, Mobile County Circuit Judge S. Wesley Pipes denied former Mobile neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla’s motion for a new trial and acquittal Tuesday afternoon.
Pipes’ 10-page order reads juror Melinda Pate, who Nakhla’s defense team questioned at length last week on whether she lived in Mobile County at the time of Nakhla’s February trial for the 2020 death of Samantha Thomas, “very clearly and objectively had ties to Mobile County,” and her relocation to Baldwin County in March did not disqualify her from serving as a juror.
“This court finds that (Melinda Pate) has no reason to lie or mislead the court regarding her residency, and that therefore her testimony is entitled to some weight,” the order reads. “This weight is bolstered by her candid admission that she moved from Mobile County to Baldwin County on March 8 of this year and actually changed her residency to Baldwin County on that date.”
Arguments made by Nakhla’s attorneys that Pate should have been disqualified as a juror when she lived outside the county apply to prospective jurors, the order reads, not jurors actively engaged in hearing a case.
“This language tends to indicate that prior to being sworn, and while undergoing voir dire, a prospective juror, i.e. a potential juror, must fulfill these requirements,” the order reads. “The statute is silent on disqualification after commencing service.”
Pate also did not demonstrate prejudice against Nakhla by moving to Loxley after the trial started, nor when she attended Nakhla’s April sentencing, the order reads.
“As such, even if this court’s analysis concerning MP’s (Melinda Pate) actual residency and the law regarding her admission to changing her residency during trial is incorrect, defendant’s motion is still due to be denied for his failure to demonstrate probable prejudice,” the order reads.
In April, Nakhla was sentenced to 25 years in prison for Thompson’s death on charges of extreme indifference murder. Thomas was killed when the Audi R8 Spyder convertible Nakhla was driving at a high rate of speed flipped several times on the Interstate 65 Service Road.
The order further denied other motions by Nakhla’s defense team, including one regarding possible improper testimony from a handful of witnesses and one arguing trial Judge Ben Brooks improperly allowed the viewing of security camera footage from a hotel near the wreck scene. Nakhla’s motion for an acquittal on grounds prosecutors didn’t prove he acted with malice was also denied.
“Given the evidence of intoxication, the extreme high speed, the location of the crash on a low speed service road and the other surrounding facts, the court cannot agree,” the order reads. “By consciously ignoring this substantial and unjustified risk, defendant set in motion the events that directly led to the death of Samantha Thomas and to his trial and ultimate conviction for that tragedy.”
In a statement, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said he was pleased Pipes denied Nakhla’s motion.
“Our assistant district attorneys, trial coordinators, investigators and many other members of the DA Team worked tirelessly on this case that ultimately earned a unanimous guilty verdict,” Blackwood said. “Jurors are a fundamental part of the judicial process and their service should be commended.”
Richard Jaffe, one of the attorneys on Nakhla’s defense team, said the residency issue will be “one of the numerous grounds that will be considered” in a future appeal.
“Although we feel that we presented strong evidence to support our position, apparently the court did not find that we carried our burden of proving it,” he wrote in an email. “To the public, it might appear that this is a mere technicality. However, the Constitution guarantees each citizen the right to be tried by a jury of his or her peers, which necessarily means a cross section of the community in which that person resides.”
