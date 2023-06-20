Nakhla prison scrubs hearing
This story has been updated to include comments from Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood and Nakhla defense attorney Richard Jaffe.

After two days of hearings into a juror’s residency, Mobile County Circuit Judge S. Wesley Pipes denied former Mobile neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla’s motion for a new trial and acquittal Tuesday afternoon.

Pipes’ 10-page order reads juror Melinda Pate, who Nakhla’s defense team questioned at length last week on whether she lived in Mobile County at the time of Nakhla’s February trial for the 2020 death of Samantha Thomas, “very clearly and objectively had ties to Mobile County,” and her relocation to Baldwin County in March did not disqualify her from serving as a juror.

