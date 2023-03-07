Mobile police
By Scott Johnson

Robbery, and Kidnapping

On Monday, March 6, 2023, at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers responded to Marine Street near New Jersey Street in response to a reported robbery involving a kidnapping. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Further investigation revealed that the victim was abducted from the Citgo Station located at 501 South Broad Street, robbed of his belongings, and assaulted with an unknown object. The victim declined medical attention, and officers do not consider this a random incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

