On Monday, March 6, 2023, at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers responded to Marine Street near New Jersey Street in response to a reported robbery involving a kidnapping. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Further investigation revealed that the victim was abducted from the Citgo Station located at 501 South Broad Street, robbed of his belongings, and assaulted with an unknown object. The victim declined medical attention, and officers do not consider this a random incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery and Assault
On Monday, March 6, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 925 Dauphin Island Parkway, Bishop State Community College - Southwest Campus, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers discovered that the victim was stopped in traffic on Victory Drive near Halls Mill Road when an unknown male subject approached him armed with a firearm demanding him to exit his vehicle. The victim refused and the subject shot him. The victim fled the scene to Bishop State and police were notified. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Monday, March 6, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to 5454 Zeigler Boulevard, Chevron Gas Station, in reference to robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that victim was on Memory Lane near Ardell Drive when she was approached by a known female subject armed with a firearm demanding her to exit her vehicle. The victim complied and another known female subject entered the vehicle and drove away. During the investigation officers located one of the subjects and recovered the vehicle at the subject’s residence. Raquel Murray, 43, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.