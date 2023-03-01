On February 28, 2023, at approximately 2:55 p.m., officers responded to 2451 University Hospital Drive, University Hospital, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that victim was stabbed with a knife by an unknown female subject during a road rage incident on Western Drive at Spring Hill Avenue. The victim drove herself to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injuries. The subject Char’Nesia Lee, 23, was later arrested at the hospital.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle (X10), Theft of Property (X4)
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, officers responded to Yester Oaks Apartments, shortly after midnight regarding three unknown male subjects observed unlawfully pulling on vehicle door handles. Officers apprehended one of the subjects, but the other two escaped. During the chase, the suspect dropped two firearms which were quickly recovered. Additionally, a stolen vehicle was located nearby, which was linked to six vehicle break-ins. The subject apprehended was linked to multiple vehicle break-ins in the Yester Oaks complex and stealing four vehicles from various locations within the city.
Additionally, a search warrant was conducted on the subject's residence, resulting in the recovery of stolen items linked to other reported cases. As a result, Jerome Hunter, 20, was arrested on the listed charges and transported to Metro Jail.
Domestic Violence, Assault
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Petit Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation involving a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and the subject had a verbal altercation that turned physical when the subject stabbed him. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The subject was taken into custody. Necole Nettles, 44, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.