mobile police MPD
LEE, CHAR'NESIA UNIQUE.jpeg

LEE, CHAR'NESIA UNIQUE

Assault

On February 28, 2023, at approximately 2:55 p.m., officers responded to 2451 University Hospital Drive, University Hospital, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that victim was stabbed with a knife by an unknown female subject during a road rage incident on Western Drive at Spring Hill Avenue. The victim drove herself to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injuries. The subject Char’Nesia Lee, 23, was later arrested at the hospital.

HUNTER, JEROME OTIS JR.jpeg

HUNTER, JEROME OTIS JR
NETTLES, NECOLE LATRICE RAY.jpeg

NETTLES, NECOLE LATRICE RAY

