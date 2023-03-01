It started with a simple question back in 1972: “Do you want to go play golf?”
The question was posed by a friend, and as it turned out, Lawrence Auer did, indeed, want to go play golf. He didn’t know it at the time, but it would be the start of a lifelong love affair with the game, both professionally and personally.
He was 9 years old when that fateful question was posed. He, his parents and four siblings lived in Brisbane, Australia. The friend took him to a municipal course located less than a mile from his parents’ home. The course featured an 18-hole course and a nine-hole par-3 course. It would become his “other” home.
Now at age 60 and having spent more than three decades as a golf professional — Auer is, until the end of the month, the head golf professional at Mobile’s Azalea City Golf Course — he said it is time to transition away from golf professional to just being a golfer. His final day at Azalea City as an employee will be the last day of March.
“I joked with somebody the other day that my last day here will be March 31, which is a Friday, and I said there’s a 50-50 chance I’ll be out at Azalea on that Saturday, playing golf,” Auer said.
Golf isn’t just a profession for Auer, it’s a major aspect of his lifestyle, and it’s going to remain a huge part of his life in retirement.
“I’ve worked in golf in the Mobile area for about 33 years, so I’m looking forward to just being a golfer in Mobile instead of being the guy from Azalea,” he said. “I just want to play golf and hang out with my friends. I’m fortunate enough doing what I do, so I know 90 percent of the people who do what I do for a living. So going east or west or north or south, I have friends where I can go and play golf with them. It’s a nice benefit of the career that I’ve had.
“I tell people there’s no burnout. I was here [at the course] this morning and I’ll be here tomorrow morning opening up the building, and I looked forward to being here and doing stuff. But I also look forward to not owning a set of keys to the building and not being on call. I’ve worked at three courses in Mobile and for the last 30 years, I’ve been the go-to guy. … I’m looking forward to not being that person.”
Golf is responsible for bringing Auer from Australia to Mobile, a place he affectionately calls home today. Soon after that initial invitation to play golf, the sport and the course became a part of his daily life. While he played other sports growing up, when he was 14 years old he recognized golf was his sport and he concentrated on becoming a better player. He started to wonder if the game could later become his livelihood. Regardless, he enjoyed being on the course.
“You think back now, if you’re a parent and you have five children, four boys, and they’re walking to the golf course and coming home tired and hungry, they were OK with us playing golf all day. It went from there,” he said.
He had some success as a junior golfer, winning the state junior championship in 1980 at the age of 17. He later played in the Australian national championship tournament and it was there he learned a valuable lesson.
“I found out what really good players were,” Auer said. “There were a couple of future [PGA] Tour players there like Steve Elkington. And you watch them hit a golf ball and you say, ‘OK, this is different.’ I was fortunate enough where I grew up to be around some really good players. I’ve actually played in junior golf tournaments when Greg Norman was a junior, also other major champions like Ian Baker-Finch and Wayne Grady. I’ve played with those guys and you know what good is. I didn’t know it at the time, but you knew those guys were good. And as you grow up you see how really good they were as golfers. They were complete players, not just guys who hit it pretty good or long or that kind of thing.”
Auer said the “cool thing” at that time was to play college golf in the United States, and so he set out to see if he could make that happen. He mailed packages — this is before the days of the Internet — to 20 colleges with his playing and academic resumes. He received a response from each one, but one in particular stood out — the University of South Alabama.
“I was 19 years old and they had a really nice information packet and it said the average temperature in Mobile is 75 degrees or 80 and they owned a golf course and the campus was across the street from another golf course and it was on the water,” Auer recalled. “I lived on the water [in Australia], and Mobile was a good-sized town. I did not know the difference between South Alabama and Alabama. I looked at Alabama on the map and I wanted to be next to the water, so I ended up choosing South Alabama and that’s what got me here.”
He played for the Jaguars in 1983 and 1984. It took a little time, but he adapted to his new surroundings.
“I showed up in Mobile and I didn’t know one person,” he said. “But when you’re in sports and on a golf team, you pretty quickly get plugged in with golfers. I could always go to a golf course. You meet guys at the courses and on the golf course. The day I arrived I didn’t know anybody and after two weeks I probably had two dozen friends. That’s the thing about golf — you go to a course as a single [player] and they put you with two or three other guys and the next thing you know you’ve got a game and friends you meet with and play.”
He returned to Australia in 1984 with a degree and faced the realization he had to get a job. He stayed in Australia, doing some work in the golf industry, but stayed in contact with friends in the U.S. In 1988, he and a friend decided to make a trip back to the U.S. “just to goof off and have a good time.” The friend returned to Australia; Auer found his way back to Mobile and decided to stay.
Thus began a series of circumstances that led to him becoming the head pro at Azalea City Golf Course. He was playing at the course and the head pro, Joe Barbato, told Auer his lawn care guy at his home hadn’t shown up to take care of the task and he asked Auer if he would be interested in cutting his grass. He did.
“It kind of went from there,” Auer said.
From there he took a job at Las Vegas Golf Shop on Airport until the business was absorbed by the Edwin Watts family, which also owned the Linksman Golf Course. He became friends with the pro at Linksman, who during a round together asked Auer if would like to be the course’s assistant pro. He accepted, and later Auer became head pro at the course.
A golf boom hit the area with three courses — Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, TimberCreek in Spanish Fort and Rock Creek in Fairhope — built in less than two years. There was movement in the local golf community and Auer applied for and was hired as the head pro at the Spring Hill College course. He remained there from 1993 to 2004, when the Azalea City job became available, and Auer knew it was the right job for him.
“At the time it was pretty much a lateral move, but I knew it was going to be an excellent lateral move,” Auer said. “It turned out to be that.” And for Auer, maybe a little more.
“I knew before I even came here that Azalea City was special,” he said. “I’ve traveled around enough and played enough to see municipal golf courses across the country and in other countries that are in great locations and have great history and they are so central to their golf community. The municipal golf courses in a lot of towns that have good ones; it really is the glue where everyone has played.
“Here, people may belong to the Country Club of Mobile but they’ve played a lot of golf at Azalea City. They’ve played with their grandad and their dad and they’ve played with their sons and their grandsons, and that’s what this place is. So I knew it was special. I’ve always had the mindset here that for however long I’m here, I’m just moving it from 2004 to 2023. Azalea City was special before I was here and it will be special after I’m here. I felt like during that time it was my responsibility to keep it that way.
“I was just one guy that took over as the head golf professional knowing that eventually I would be handing it off to somebody else and make sure that all the steps along the way kept the golf course special. And some of the things that make it special is everybody plays here in the Mobile community, everybody has access to it — junior golfers, senior golfers — it’s just that kind of place.”
Auer doesn’t just like the course itself, he likes its history and its place in the city’s golf history. He said he hopes golfers in the area recognize the uniqueness and special qualities the course offers to everyone who loves the game.
“This property, which is a pretty special piece of property, is owned by the people of Mobile, and as far as I know it will always be that way and there will always be a golf course here,” he said. “That’s a special thing, a cool thing to have.”
The design of the course, by renowned golf architect Robert Bruce Harris, is fair and balanced, Auer said, and is one of the reasons the course has held up over the years.
“Whoever made the decision to hire him back in 1950-something, it was a great decision,” Auer said. “He was such an interesting person with his design. The golf course here is so balanced and it is so playable and does not favor or disfavor any type of golfer. If you’re good and hit it a long way or if you’re not so good and don’t hit it very far, if you curve the ball one way or the other, this course balances out all of those things. It’s a layout that stands the test of time because of that.”
He plans to continue playing at Azalea City Golf Course for years to come and to continue to make Mobile his home. All the aspects of the area that drew him here in the first place remain intact for Auer, though he will now have the freedom retirement avails to make more frequent visits to Australia to visit with family and friends. And play golf.
After all, he’s just 60, the same age as both his parents when they retired.
“I tell people it’s a cultural thing,” Auer said. “Growing up in Australia, a lot of people leave their serious job when they can and go do fun stuff. I was aware of that and I’ve always had that mindset. … I’ve been planning for it, and given our situation here with municipal golf as part of the Retirement Systems of Alabama, when I did all my homework it was all very realistic for me to be able to do that at age 60, which I am now.
“I did the math and I gave myself all of 2022 to change my mind and I did my homework and all that thinking one day I would wake up and think it was not a good idea, but that didn’t happen. I didn’t lose any sleep over making the decision and the whole time I was looking forward to being able to do that because I have things that I want to do.”
More golf and travel are on his to-do list once he hands in the keys to the golf course and steps into retirement. He has two daughters, one who lives in North Alabama and the other in Oklahoma, so visits to spend time with them are on the agenda. And golf. More golf.
“I have always been interested in golf course design and golf courses so I went through the certification to be a golf course rater for Golf Digest [magazine],” he said. “I do that as a hobby, which is interesting. Go to different places and rate the course. It’s done through eight different criteria, so you’re really looking at a golf hole and a golf course through eight different perspectives. You make notes. The pay isn’t very good but the benefits are great when you can go do that at some really nice places. They want you to be there to rate their course and to put that information out there. It makes me do a little research on the course and why they did things a certain way.”
Auer has other interests as well. He likes to garden and “grow things you can eat,” and he likes to cook. He lives close to South Alabama and takes advantage of the school’s recreation center. Now that he won’t be working weekends he plans to attend more South Alabama football and baseball games.
“I made it to three [football] games this year and next year I hope to make it to seven — six home games and a bowl game,” he said. “I have no plans to leave Mobile. First of all, I like it here. When my friends come to visit me from Australia and other places, they always leave with a mindset that Mobile is a good place to live. When people come here they understand why this ended up being my home. My children are probably not going to live in Mobile but I plan on being here so they can come visit.”
On trips back to Australia — he just returned to Mobile following a visit to Brisbane for several days in February — he’ll connect with friends and former classmates with whom he keeps in touch via social media. And there’s a special trip in 2032 he’s already planning.
“Brisbane is going to be hosting the 2032 Olympic Games, so I plan on going to the 2032 Olympic Games,” Auer said. “… Guys I grew up with and went to school with, we have a social media group, so I keep up with 50 or 60 guys that I grew up with, so when I go back there I always try to catch up with a few of them. Not having a time limit and not having to rush back, it will be nice. I have dozens of friends there that I keep up with as well as my family.”
And as one might expect, there are some golf plans as well. Auer has kept a list of all the golf courses he has played in his lifetime. The list currently includes 468 courses. Getting to 500 is on the bucket list.
“Number 500, I’m going to plan and make it memorable,” he said. “I’m trying to figure that out now.”
He said it will probably take a couple of years to get to that number.
There’s no rush. After March 31, he’ll have more time to devote to the project, and he intends to do just that. And it’s quite likely if you are in Lawrence Auer’s company in the coming months and years, he may ask you a question:
“Do you want to go play golf?”
